Ghana: Health Ministry Warns Public Against Fake Recruitment Links

1 May 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ministry of Health has cautioned the public against using fake websites circulating on social media for its ongoing recruitment exercise.

In a statement issued by the Ministry's spokesperson, Tony Goodman, the Ministry said it had noticed publications suggesting the existence of alternative links for accessing the recruitment portal.

According to the Ministry, the only authorised platform for the recruitment process is the official portal, mohrecruitment.com.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

It assured the public that the official recruitment portal remains secure and has not been compromised.

Related Articles

The Ministry warned that any cloned or unauthorised websites currently being shared should be treated as fraudulent and ignored.

Applicants and members of the public were advised to rely only on official communication channels from the Ministry for verified information regarding the recruitment exercise.

The statement also urged the public to report anyone claiming to influence or facilitate recruitment through unofficial means.

According to the Ministry, such cases can be reported through the official contact number.

The Ministry further disclosed that the recruitment processes for pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, physician assistants and allied health professionals have been successfully completed.

It added that recruitment for nurses and midwives is scheduled to take place from May 4 to May 15, 2026.

The Ministry said it remains committed to ensuring a transparent and secure recruitment process.

By: Jacob Aggrey

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.