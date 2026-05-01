Ghana: Dafeamekpor Rejects Claims Government Has Reintroduced Law Entrance Exams

Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor, has dismissed claims that the government has reintroduced entrance examinations for prospective law students.

It would be recalled that MP for Old Tafo, Ekow Vincent Assafuah in a statement criticised the government over the decision to reintroduce entrance examinations for admission into the Ghana School of Law.

He described the move as a "betrayal of trust" against Ghanaian law students, arguing that the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) had promised ahead of the 2024 general elections to scrap the exams.

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According to him, the sudden reversal requiring candidates to sit for entrance exams scheduled for July 31, 2026 has created confusion and uncertainty.

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However, in a press release dated April 30, 2026, Mr. Dafeamekpor described assertions by New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament Vincent Assafuah as false and misleading.

According to him, the newly passed Legal Education Bill has not yet become law because it is still undergoing post-passage corrections before being sent to President John Dramani Mahama for assent.

He explained that until the President assents to the bill, the current legal framework governing legal education and the Ghana School of Law remains in force.

"One cannot reintroduce what has not yet been repealed," he stated.

The Majority Chief Whip accused Mr. Assafuah of making comments without properly verifying the facts from the Ghana School of Law.

He said public discussions on legal education should be based on facts rather than "hearsay, speculation, and politically convenient assumptions."

Mr. Dafeamekpor further stated that the government has not introduced any new entrance examination system for law students.

According to him, there has also been no official announcement from the Ghana School of Law directing students to sit for an entrance examination scheduled for July 31, 2026.

He noted that the new legal education framework passed by Parliament is rather aimed at expanding access to legal education through accredited institutions once the bill receives presidential assent and implementation begins.

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The South Dayi MP urged prospective law students and the public to ignore what he described as misinformation and unnecessary panic surrounding the issue.

He added that concerns about legal education in Ghana, including access, infrastructure, accreditation and institutional capacity, require serious national discussion instead of partisan politics.

By: Jacob Aggrey