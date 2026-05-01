Ghana: Let's Raise Awareness About Mental Health This May - Betty Elikem Azornu

Mental health conversations in Ghana have long been buried under stigma, brushed off as problems that do not belong here.

A new campaign called 'Mindful May' is here to change that loudly, and in language everyone understands.

Betty Elikem Azornu, better known online as Miss Elikemm, has launched the initiative this May with a clear goal: drag mental health out of the shadows and into the everyday spaces where Ghanaians already live, argue, laugh, and scroll. No clinical jargon. No lectures, Just honest conversation about the state of minds.

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"Mental health is not just big English," she says.

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According to her, "It's simply how you think, feel, and act. It exists in everyone, just like physical health."

Miss Elikemm wants people to recognise themselves in these conversations, and not feel talked down to.

"I want people to see themselves in these conversations. Mental health isn't for a select few. it's for all of us under this same sun," she added.

The campaign runs through the entire month of May with a different focus each week.

The opening week breaks down what mental health actually means in plain terms.

From there, it moves into real-talk about the stressors most Ghanaians know intimately, the toxic productivity, the weight of family expectations, and the particular loneliness of being "the strong friend" that everyone leans on but no one checks on.

Later, they will go deeper into specific conditions like anxiety and depression, before closing out with practical resources people can actually use.

The campaign lives primarily on TikTok and Instagram, where Miss Elikemm is already a familiar voice.

Daily videos, live Q&As, and content, followed by School visits to bring the message to younger audiences before stigma has the chance to settle in.

At its core, 'Mindful May' is a challenge to some deeply held Ghanaian cultural myths that rest is laziness, silence means strength, mental health struggles are either spiritual problems or signs of weakness.

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The campaign pushes back on all of it, with the kind of wit that makes uncomfortable truths easier to hear.