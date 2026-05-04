Nigeria: Team Nigeria Secures More Tickets to 2027 World Athletics Championships

Youthful Team Nigeria dominated by home-based athletes yesterday secured two additional tickets to the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing, China.

The additional tickets were secured in the 4x100m women and 4x400m mixed relay on the final day of the World Relay Championship at a packed National Stadium Gaborone, Botswana on Sunday.

Team Nigeria delivered a statement performance at the 2026 World Relays in Gaborone, with a largely home-based squad rising to the occasion and stamping their authority on the global stage.

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Against the backdrop of missing international stars, Nigeria's locally trained athletes seized their moment, showcasing depth, resilience, and raw speed to secure three relay qualifications for the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing.

The tone was set on the opening day when the mixed 4x100m quartet of Favour Ashe, Obi Jennifer Chukwuka, Chidera Ezeakor, and Maria Thompson Omokwe produced a historic run.

Their blistering 40.24 seconds not only secured victory but also set a new African record, underlining the growing strength of Nigeria's home circuit.

It was a landmark achievement, earning the country a first-ever ticket in the event ahead of its debut at the world championships.

In addition, the quartet will also represent Nigeria at the upcoming Ultimate Championship in Budapest, where they will test themselves against the world's best.

Building on that momentum, more home-based talent stepped up on the final day on Sunday.

Nigeria's Mixed 4x400m relay team, anchored by Chidi Okezie alongside Nathaniel Ezekiel, Taiwo Mary Kudoro, and Patience Okon George, delivered a composed and tactical race.

Their season's best of 3:12.88 was more than enough to clinch qualification, further highlighting the team's cohesion despite limited preparation time together.

The women's 4x100m team also embodied the fighting spirit of the home contingent. After a costly baton mishap on Day one, the quartet bounced back in style yesterday, clocking 42.94 seconds, Nigeria's fastest since the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Teenage sensation, Miracle Ezechukwu anchor led the charge, confirming her status as one of the brightest prospects emerging from the domestic scene.

What stood out most in Gaborone was not just the results, but the composition of the team after a difficult Day one.

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With many established international stars absent, Nigeria relied heavily on athletes developed within its local system and they delivered beyond expectations.

Their performances have reignited conversations about the importance of grassroots investment and structured domestic competitions.

There is still more to run for. Nigeria's men's and women's 4x400m teams, alongside the men's 4x100m squad, remain in contention for qualification when the window opens later this year.

The prospect of combining these in-form home-based athletes with established stars presents a formidable outlook.

Already, anticipation is building around potential line-ups featuring Favour Ashe, Kanyinsola Ajayi, Israel Okon, and Ushoritse Ishekiri in the men's 4x100m, as well as emerging 400m sensation Samuel Ogazi, who recently broke a long-standing national record.