Kenya: Death Toll From Floods Climbs to 18, With Eastern Region Worst Hit

Nairobi — The death toll from ongoing floods across Kenya has risen to 18, with most fatalities attributed to drowning, as heavy rains continue to batter multiple regions, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration (MINA) has said.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the government also announced the mapping of 59 flood-prone areas in Tana River County, warning of heightened risk as river levels along the Seven Forks Dam system continue to rise.

MINA said the Eastern region has recorded the highest number of fatalities (9), followed by the Central region (3), Coast (2), Nairobi (2), and Rift Valley (2).

"As of May 2, 2026, a total of 18 fatalities have been recorded nationwide, most of them linked to drowning," the ministry said.

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The Interior Ministry said Tana River County has emerged as one of the most vulnerable areas, with 59 locations identified as high-risk across its five sub-counties.

The Tana Delta Sub-county accounts for the largest share with 32 flood-prone areas, followed by Tana River Sub-county with 10, Bangale with 8, Tarasaa with 6, and Tana North with 3.

Low-lying settlements in the Tana Delta include Feji, Kiembe, Halubha, Sera, Bwoka, Tsanankuu, Godhey, Dobaley, Abaganda, Salama, Ndera, Wema, Galili, Chira, Bilisa, Shirikisho, Kipini Division, Miliki, Majaliwa, Onido, Ndiponi, Kau, Kilelengwani, Kalota, Pungaupepo, Kidhanga, Diribu, Magogoni B, Kajisten, Ndimimbii, Ribe A, and Ozi Mtangani.

In Tana River Sub-county, affected areas include Masabubu, Rhoka, Kinakomba-Boji, Emmaus, Watta Hamesa, Vukoni, Mkomani, Bondeni, Laza-Makaburini, Makere, Bowa, Mbalambala, Mororo, Saka, Madogo, Tula, Ziwani, and Bulto Banta in Bangale Sub-county.

Other hotspots include Bura, Chewele, and Hirimani in Tana North, as well as Kipao, Ongonyo, Odole, Konemansa, Kigomo, and Manono in Tarasaa.

Regional impact

Beyond the Tana River, flooding has been reported in multiple regions.

In Nairobi, floods have affected an estimated 6,600 people, displacing families and damaging infrastructure, including roads, schools, and residential housing across several sub-counties.

Central Kenya counties such as Kirinyaga and Kiambu have reported widespread flooding of homes and destruction of bridges and roads.

In Mwea West alone, approximately 3,000 people have been displaced.

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In the Eastern region, Makueni County has recorded the highest number of fatalities, with flash floods and mudslides also damaging homes, roads, and power infrastructure.

MINA said the mapping of flood-prone areas in Tana River is part of a broader national risk assessment and response effort as extreme weather conditions intensify.

"The Government, in collaboration with multi-agency response teams, continues to monitor the situation and coordinate response efforts across affected regions," the Interior Ministry said.

Residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas across the Coast, Northeastern, Highlands, Rift Valley, and Nairobi regions have been urged to remain on high alert and move to higher ground immediately when instructed by security agencies.

Authorities have warned that rising river levels and continued rainfall could worsen the situation in the coming days.