Tanzania: Kagame Jets in Dar to Further Cement the Rwanda-Tanzania Historic Ties

3 May 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By William Lwanji

Dar es Salaam — THE President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, has arrived in the country for a one-day working visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Tanzania and Rwanda.

President Kagame is expected to meet and hold talks with his host, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

The visit is expected to further cement the strong and historic ties between the two neighboring countries. Cooperation has continued to grow in recent years through the Joint Permanent Commission (JPC), with Tanzania remaining among Rwanda's top three global trading partners. Trade between the two countries has been increasing steadily each year.

In terms of investment, from 1990 to March 2026, Tanzania has registered 42 investment projects from Rwanda valued at approximately 325.53m US dollars, creating 2,225 jobs across various sectors, including manufacturing, transport, financial services, natural resources, and tourism.

Meanwhile, Tanzanian investors have also expanded into Rwanda through various companies, including Bakhresa Group, Magodoro Dodoma, Discount Center, Jambo Plastic, Sagar Enterprises, Buffalo Travelling Tours, Maxcom Africa, Gasabo Grain Milling Company, LCM Delta Company, and Metrex Integrated Consultancy.

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