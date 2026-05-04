Rwanda: Kagame Urges Stronger Trade Systems Between Rwanda-Tanzania

President Paul Kagame has called for stronger and more efficient systems to support the steady growth in trade between Rwanda and Tanzania, as business activity continues to expand.

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Kagame said this after meeting with his Tanzanian counterpart, Samia Suluhu Hassan, in Dar es Salaam on Sunday, May 3.

"Tanzania is indeed a key partner for Rwanda," Kagame said at a press conference co-hosted with Suluhu.

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"Over the years, we have strengthened our partnership across many sectors, particularly trade and logistics, facilitating Rwanda's connections to global markets.

"The President and I discussed how to build further on this foundation, ensuring that our systems are well equipped to manage the growing volume of business between our two countries."

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Kagame added that he was "encouraged by the progress already achieved and look forward to the full implementation of our joint projects."

He also pointed to the broader framework of cooperation through the East African Community and the African Union, noting that regional integration remains central to advancing shared economic goals.

"At this time of geopolitical uncertainty, our region must remain focused and united around a shared vision of prosperity and cooperation," Kagame said.

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The Head of State further said that during this period of commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Rwanda will soon recognise Tanzanian citizens who demonstrated exceptional courage and heroism during that time.

"We are looking forward to working with you and the team of leaders to move our development agenda, the development agenda of Tanzania and Rwanda together forward at full speed," he said.

Kagame was in Dar es Salaam for a one-day working visit.