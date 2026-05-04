Nigeria: Dangote Denies Claims On Refinery Financing, 'Rift' With Elumelu

Dangote Group has dismissed as false and malicious a publication alleging that its President, Aliko Dangote, distanced himself from the Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Group, Tony Elumelu, describing the report as entirely baseless.

The Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina in a statement explained that neither Dangote nor the Group made the claims attributed to them, stressing that the publication misrepresents both personal and corporate positions.

The Group also faulted claims that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery was financed through personal borrowing from friends, describing the claims as inaccurate and a deliberate misrepresentation of facts.

"As a matter of principle, Aliko Dangote neither finances his projects through personal borrowing from friends nor engages in lending arrangements of that nature," the statement said, adding that any such claims must be supported by verifiable evidence.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Dangote Group further clarified that there is no rift between Dangote and Elumelu, noting that both business leaders maintain a longstanding and cordial relationship.

Meanwhile, the group also expressed concern over a growing pattern of fabricated statements and the unauthorised use of Dangote's name, likeness and image in AI generated advertisements and other misleading content, warning that such actions pose reputational risks and may constitute fraud.

It cautioned individuals and platforms involved in the creation and dissemination of false information to desist immediately, adding that it would pursue appropriate legal action where necessary to protect its reputation and that of its leadership.

Dangote Group reaffirmed its commitment to the highest standards of integrity while continuing to drive industrialisation, economic self-sufficiency, and sustainable development across Africa.