Nigeria: Peter Obi Dumps ADC, Gives Reasons

Peter Obi says his exit was not due to any personal grievances with former Senate President David Mark or former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Valentine Obienyem, the spokesperson for a former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has just sent the the statement below to PREMIUM TIMES, announcing the departure of his boss from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW.

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Peter Obi announces Exit from African Democratic Congress, Cites Toxic Political Environment

Peter Obi has announced his departure from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing a worsening political climate marked by internal crises, external interference, and growing hostility within party structures.

In a reflective message shared on Sunday, Peter Obi described Nigeria's political space as increasingly toxic, where intimidation, insecurity, and persistent scrutiny have become the norm. He lamented that systems meant to protect citizens now often work against them, while individuals striving for sincere service face mounting pressure both publicly and privately.

Clarifying his decision, Peter Obi stated that his exit was not due to any personal grievances with party leaders, including former Senate President David Mark or former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, both of whom he said he continues to respect. Instead, he pointed to a pattern of internal division, legal disputes, and what he described as the infiltration of destabilising forces--similar to challenges he previously encountered in the Labour Party.

Peter Obi also decried a broader societal trend where integrity, humility, and adherence to due process are often misinterpreted as weakness. He expressed concern that genuine efforts toward nation-building are increasingly undermined by suspicion, exclusion, and political maneuvering focused more on control than service.

Despite his departure, Peter Obi reaffirmed his commitment to Nigeria's progress, emphasizing that his primary concern remains the welfare of citizens--particularly issues of insecurity, poverty, and displacement. He stressed that his ambition is not driven by the pursuit of political office, but by a desire to see a just, compassionate, and functional society.

Valentine Obienyem