Nigeria: Presidency Mocks Peter Obi for Leaving ADC

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Obi announced his exit from the ADC on Sunday, but did not announce the party he intends to join next.

The Presidency has mocked opposition politician Peter Obi for leaving the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in his X response to Mr Obi's post announcing his exit from the ADC, described the former Anambra governor as a 'political nomad."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mr Obi contested the 2023 presidential election under the Labour Party (LP) but came third. He had served as governor of Anambra State under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and later as the PDP's vice presidential candidate in 2019.

He officially joined the ADC in March after leaving the LP due to its prolonged internal crisis. He was one of the opposition politicians who formed a coalition that subsequently fused into ADC to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming 2027 elections, particularly President Bola Tinubu.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Obi announced his exit from the ADC on Sunday, but did not announce the party he intends to join next.

In his resignation letter, Mr Obi said his decision to leave the ADC was not based on personal grievances but on the party's internal divisions, legal disputes, external influence, and an increasingly hostile political environment.

In recent days, speculation has grown that Mr Obi may join the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as he seeks a fresh platform for his 2027 presidential ambition.

The NDC has confirmed ongoing discussions with him, although Mr Obi has not publicly declared whether he will join the party.

Mockery

Mr Onanuga dismissed Mr Obi's reasons for leaving the ADC and urged Nigerians not to take them seriously.

"We told you so. The political nomad is on the move again. Ignore all those puerile reasons he gave in these illogical musings, a self-serving letter to his mob," he said.

He further described Mr Obi as an opportunistic politician who avoids difficult political contests.

Mr Onanuga said Mr Obi was unwilling to battle for the ADC presidential ticket against former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, preferring instead an "easy road."

"Peter Obi is a politician made of jelly, an opportunistic fellow. He can't fight Atiku or Amaechi for the ADC ticket. He pursues the easy road, which will only lead him to doom, like in 2023. He always blames the government without doing any soul-searching. Welcome, Peter, to the 2027 race," he wrote.