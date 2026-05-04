Nigeria: 13 Inmates Set for Release At Keffi Correctional Centre

Abuja — Thirteen inmates are set to regain their freedom on Monday from the New Keffi Medium Security Custodial Centre following an intervention by the Sunday and Omoikhere Orianran Foundation (SOOF).

The release was made possible after the foundation paid the court-ordered fines and compensation for the inmates to celebrate the birthday of its founder, and the Secretary of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Dr. Rose Orianran-Anthony, on May 1st.

Orianran-Anthony in a statement issued Sunday noted that the gesture was rooted in the traditional Nigerian spirit of being "one's brother's keeper."

She added: "This is a place not many people remember. Over the years we go to orphanages, we go to widows, but these (inmates) are part of our society. If we do not correct them, if we do not help them, then they will keep going round in circles."

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Orianran-Anthony pointed out that the government cannot handle the burden of rehabilitation alone, while calling on other good-spirited individuals to support such facilities.

She explained that the foundation's involvement does not end at the prison gates, stressing that a detailed post-release plan has been established to ensure the 13 men successfully transition back into society.

Orianran-Anthony revealed that the foundation would track the men to ensure they are "doing the right thing" and staying on a positive path.

Recognising that some families have "forgotten" relatives in custody, She said the foundation would provide therapy and interventions to help reunite them with their loved ones.

Orianran-Anthony noted that for those who acquired skills during their time in the centre, the foundation would provide money to set up a trade to help them lead meaningful lives.

She said the outreach included a massive donation of essential items, including a "huge amount" of food, clothing, toiletries, and medical supplies.

Speaking, the Officer-in-Charge of the facility, Chief Superintendent of Corrections, Samaila Bulus, commended the foundation's role, noting that such partnerships are vital as the Nigerian Correctional Service pivots toward a "more corrective mechanism".

Bulus commended the inmates for their "good conduct" and emphasized that the centre now focuses on mentorship, training, and academic partnerships with the National Open University.

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He urged them to be good citizens, while acknowledging that the foundation's act of kindness had significantly "made their jobs easier".