Africa: 3 Die, Others Infected in Suspected Hantavirus Outbreak On Atlantic Cruise Ship

Three people have died following an outbreak of a rare infectious disease aboard the MV Hondius, a cruise ship travelling across the Atlantic, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The outbreak occurred during a voyage from Ushuaia, Argentina, to Cape Verde. The WHO confirmed that one case of hantavirus -- a disease typically transmitted through contact with infected rodents -- has been laboratory verified, while five additional cases remained suspected.

Out of the six reported cases, three individuals have died, and one is currently receiving intensive care treatment in South Africa.

Earlier on Sunday, South Africa's health ministry reported an outbreak of a "severe acute respiratory illness" linked to the ship, which had already claimed at least two lives. A third patient, hospitalised in Johannesburg, tested positive for hantavirus, according to health ministry spokesperson Foster Mohale.

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The WHO noted that hantavirus infections are usually associated with exposure to rodent urine, droppings, or contaminated dust. Although rare, limited human-to-human transmission can occur, and severe cases may lead to life-threatening respiratory complications.

The first reported victim, a 70-year-old passenger, developed symptoms while onboard and later died. His body is currently on Saint Helena Island in the South Atlantic. His 69-year-old wife also fell ill during the voyage and was evacuated to South Africa, where she later died in a Johannesburg hospital.

A third patient, a 69-year-old British national, is currently in intensive care in Johannesburg. Reports suggest that a Dutch couple may be among the deceased, although authorities have yet to confirm the nationalities of the victims.

The WHO stated that it was coordinating with national authorities and the ship's operators to facilitate medical evacuations and contain the situation.

Operated by Dutch company, Oceanwide Expeditions, the MV Hondius is a polar cruise vessel with a capacity of approximately 170 passengers and 70 crew members. The ship's itinerary typically includes stops at South Georgia and Saint Helena.

As of Sunday, ship-tracking data indicated that the vessel was near Praia, the capital of Cape Verde.

Hantavirus infections remain rare but can be severe, with symptoms ranging from fever and fatigue to respiratory distress or hemorrhagic complications, depending on the strain.