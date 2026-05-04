Africa: Suspected Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship Kills 3 - WHO

The virus usually spreads by contact with the urine or feces of infected rodents like rats and mice. It can cause a severe and sometimes deadly lung infection.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday reported a suspected outbreak of a hantavirus infection on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

"To date, one case of hantavirus infection has been laboratory confirmed, and there are five additional suspected cases,” the global health agency said in a post on X.

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"Of the six affected individuals, three have died and one is currently in intensive care in South Africa.”

The organization said an investigation was underway to find out what led to the health crisis aboard the ship.

A Dutch Foreign Ministry spokesperson confirmed to the Reuters news agency that two Dutch passengers had died, but gave no further details.

What do we know about hantavirus infection?

Hantavirus is found throughout the world.

It usually spreads by contact with the urine or feces of infected rodents like rats and mice.

The virus can cause a severe and sometimes deadly lung infection called hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While rare, the WHO said hantavirus infections can be spread between people.

There is no specific treatment or cure for hantavirus infections, but early medical attention can increase the chance of survival.

South Africa conducting contact tracing

The South African health department said the outbreak happened on the MV Hondius cruise ship.

Around 150 tourists were onboard the vessel, it added.

The vessel had left Argentina around three weeks ago for a cruise that included visits to Antarctica, the Falkland Islands and other stops on the way to Spain's Canary Islands on the other side of the Atlantic.

South African authorities said they were conducting contact tracing in the Johannesburg region to identify if other people were exposed to the infected passengers in South Africa.

Edited by: Rana Taha