Rwanda: Tanzania, Rwanda Advance Ties

Trade, investment, logistics, security and energy at centre

DAR ES SALAAM: PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan and Rwandan President Paul Kagame have committed to deepening bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on trade facilitation, infrastructure development, and regional integration.

Speaking at a joint press conference at State House in Dar es Salaam following President Kagame's one-day working visit yesterday, President Samia announced that Tanzania has agreed to designate special services for Rwandan cargo at the Port of Dar es Salaam.

The move is designed to streamline transit logistics for Rwanda, which relies on the port for approximately 70 per cent of its imports and exports, totalling 1.6 million tonnes of cargo annually.

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She said they held bilateral discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, logistics, energy, communication, security and regional integration.

President Samia reaffirmed Tanzania's readiness to consolidate relations with Rwanda by removing existing economic barriers and building on the achievements recorded over decades of close partnership and good neighbourliness.

Regarding trade, President Samia said the volume of trade between the two countries reached 644bn/- last year, reflecting steady growth in economic relations.

On investment, she noted that from 1997 to March this year, the Tanzania Investment Special.

Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA) registered 42 projects from Rwanda worth 325.5 million US dollars (about 848bn/-), which have created 2,225 jobs for Tanzanians.

She also highlighted the presence of Tanzanian firms operating in Rwanda, including the Bakhresa Group, Magodoro-Dodoma and Discount Centre, as evidence of growing two-way investment.

"Despite these promising statistics, we have agreed to continue strengthening our cooperation in trade and investment, particularly by addressing non-tariff barriers," she said.

President Samia emphasised the need to remove economic obstacles in order to fully benefit from the East African Community (EAC) Common Market and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The leaders also discussed key infrastructure projects, including the proposed Standard Gauge Railway linking Isaka in Tanzania to Kigali in Rwanda, which is expected to enhance logistics and regional connectivity.

In the energy sector, President Samia said Tanzania, through the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO), will supply electricity to Rwanda Energy Group, further strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

She added that Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi are set to launch the Rusumo Hydropower Project, which will generate 80 megawatts of electricity to boost regional energy security.

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In the communication sector, she said Tanzania plans to extend the National ICT Broadband Backbone (NICTBB) to Rwanda to enhance digital connectivity and cooperation.

President Samia commended President Kagame for his visit, noting that such high-level engagements continue to strengthen bilateral relations and promote shared development goals.