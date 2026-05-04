Rwanda: Kagame Hails 'Brotherly' Ties With Tanzania, Pledges Deeper Cooperation

President Paul Kagame has described relations between Rwanda and Tanzania as "brotherly," reaffirming commitment to deepen cooperation across key sectors including trade, investment, and infrastructure.

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Kagame said this following his visit to Tanzania, where he held talks with President Samia Suluhu Hassan, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries.

In a message shared during a press conference, Kagame thanked his Tanzanian counterpart for the warm reception and productive discussions.

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"Rwanda and Tanzania are not only neighbors but brotherly countries bound by history and a shared goal of prosperity for our people," he said.

"Rwanda remains committed to building on this strong foundation by deepening our bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, infrastructure, logistics, energy, and regional integration."

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The President said continued cooperation will focus on delivering concrete results for citizens and advancing the East African Community (EAC).

Rwanda and Tanzania have in recent years deepened cooperation in trade and regional integration, with Tanzania serving as a key gateway for Rwanda's imports and exports through the Port of Dar es Salaam.

The two countries continue to work within the East African Community framework to improve transport corridors, customs efficiency, and infrastructure links aimed at facilitating cross-border trade.

In further efforts to streamline business operations, the two countries in July 2025 signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a Tanzania Ports Authority liaison office in Kigali, a move expected to ease cargo clearance for Rwandan traders without requiring travel to Tanzanian ports.