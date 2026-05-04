Nigeria: PDP Convenes Emergency National Executive Committee Meeting Monday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, led by Sen. Adolphus Wabara, has summoned an emergency National Executive Committee meeting for Monday.

Wabara spoke on Sunday in Abuja during the 84th meeting of his faction of the board.

He said the decision became necessary to prevent a leadership vacuum following recent developments within the party.

According to him, the board acted under provisions of the party constitution, as amended in 2017.

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Wabara said the board secured the required two-thirds support of NEC members before convening the meeting.

He added that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had already been formally notified.

"I am pleased to inform Nigerians that we have secured the required consent.

"INEC has been duly notified of the 103rd NEC meeting scheduled for Monday, May 4," Wabara said.

He urged members to approach the meeting with unity, reconciliation, and commitment to rebuilding the party.

"We must act as the conscience of our party and provide direction," he said.

Wabara said the board assumed administrative leadership after a Supreme Court judgment delivered on Thursday.

He said the intervention prevented a constitutional crisis and immediate leadership uncertainty within the party.

According to him, the apex court nullified the 2025 national convention that produced the Kabiru Turaki-led National Working Committee.

He added that the court also upheld suspensions linked to organisers of the March convention in Abuja.

Wabara insisted that Samuel Anyanwu, Kamaldeen Ajibade, and Umar Bature remained suspended.

He said their suspensions, imposed on Nov. 1, 2025, were affirmed by the Supreme Court.

"Despite our travails, our party remains strong and can never die. The PDP will never surrender to renegades or political brigands," Wabara declared.

Meanwhile, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Jungudo Mohammed, dismissed claims of a leadership vacuum.

Mohammed said Abdulrahman Mohammed remained the party's legitimate national chairman.

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He argued that the Supreme Court ruling addressed only the legality of the Ibadan convention.

He said the judgment did not affect the current National Working Committee or party administration.

"There has never been any vacuum or absence of leadership in the PDP," Mohammed said.

He maintained that the party structure remained lawful and fully operational.

Mohammed also argued that the party constitution gives no authority to the BoT to assume NWC powers.

He further questioned Wabara's authority, saying his tenure as BoT chairman had already expired.

"The only legitimate BoT leadership is that headed by Mao Ohuabunwa," Mohammed stated