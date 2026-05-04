Nigeria: Amnesty Faults Kogi Over Activist's Detention

Amnesty International says Mr Onimisi committed no offence and maintained that criticism of public officials remains a protected right under Nigerian law.

Amnesty International has condemned the arrest and continued detention of Farouk Onimisi in Kogi State, describing the action as a violation of fundamental rights and part of a broader pattern of repression against dissenting voices.

In a statement, the organisation alleged that the arrest was orchestrated through state authorities and reflected growing intolerance for criticism, warning that the right to freedom of expression, particularly among young Nigerians, is increasingly under threat.

The group said Mr Onimisi committed no offence and maintained that criticism of public officials remains a protected right under Nigerian law.

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It also described allegations that he planned to organise a protest as a pretext to justify his detention.

Amnesty's position aligns with earlier claims by the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), which accused authorities in Kogi of targeting opposition figures.

The party alleged that Mr Onimisi, said to be a recent defector from the All Progressives Congress (APC), was arrested in Abuja and transferred to Lokoja in what it described as a coordinated operation.

According to the NDC, the activist is being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department without formal charges, access to legal representation, or contact with his family.

The party argued that such conditions amount to a breach of constitutional safeguards and due process.

The opposition group further claimed that the arrest was linked to plans for a civic protest against the state government, describing the justification as part of a recurring pattern of suppressing dissent.

It also raised concerns about alleged detention conditions, including claims of solitary confinement, though these could not be independently verified.

The party demanded either Mr Onimisi's immediate release or his arraignment in court if any offence had been committed, warning that it may pursue legal action both within and outside Nigeria if the situation persists.

Family members have also raised concerns over the arrest. In a public appeal, a relative, Onono Onimisi, accused state government officials of influencing the arrest and questioned the legal basis for detaining her brother.

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She argued that even if he had intended to organise a protest, such an action falls within his constitutional rights, noting that peaceful dissent is protected under Nigerian law.

She also raised questions about whether any unlawful act had been committed to justify the detention.

The relative further warned that arbitrary arrests risk eroding public trust and damaging the government's credibility, urging authorities to either release Mr Onimisi or follow due legal procedures.

The case has drawn attention amid broader concerns about security and civil liberties in Kogi State, where recent reports have highlighted rising crime and tensions over political expression.

Efforts to obtain official responses from the Kogi State Government and the police were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.