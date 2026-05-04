Nigeria: Atiku to Visit Us Over Nigeria's Insecurity, Others - Aide

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is set to visit the United States of America to draw global attention to Nigeria's worsening insecurity, economic hardship, and governance concerns.

His Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday.

Atiku is expected to engage policy and institutional stakeholders during the visit.

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He explained that the visit is aimed at addressing what he describes as a "full-blown internal crisis" that cannot be ignored or politicised.

Atiku Raises Alarm Over Falling Reserves, N5tn Oil Windfall, Warns A'ainst 'Economic Misman'gement' Jamilu Gwamna Emerges APC Consensus Governorship Candidate in"Gombe "From the ravaging violence in the North-West and North-East, to the persistent bloodshed in the Middle Belt, and the growing spread of kidnapping and criminality across the country, Atiku warns that the Nigerian state is steadily losing its grip on its most fundamental responsibility: the protection of lives and pr"perty." the statement said.

He said rising inflation, a weakened currency and shrinking purchasing power have pushed millions into distress. At the same time, policy inconsistency and lack of strategic direction continue to erode confidence in the economy.

"Nigerians are not just tired, they are being stretched to the limits of endurance," Atiku added.

On insecurity, he said the situation has moved beyond isolated incidents to a pattern of systemic failure.

"Communities are being overrun, livelihoods destroyed, and citizens abandoned to their fate', he said, arguing that any government that cannot guarantee basic security forfeits the moral basis of its mandate.

"As the country moves toward another election cycle, any attempt to undermine transparency or manipulate outcomes will carry serious consequences for both unity and legitimacy."

Addressing his planned international engagement, Atiku said, "Telling the truth about Nigeria is not unpatriotic" and dismissed claims that engaging global partners amounts to inviting foreign interference.

He stressed that Nigeria does not exist in isolation and cannot pretend that its internal challenges have no external implications, noting that the world is already aware of developments in the country.

"The real question is whether Nigerian leaders are prepared to confront it honestly," he said.

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He maintained that while only Nigerians will decide the country's leadership, international partners have a legitimate interest in the stability, governance standards, and democratic health of a country as strategically important as Nigeria.

According to him, responsible leadership does not hide from scrutiny; it welcomes it as a pathway to improvement.

Atiku also warned the government against complacency and deflection, saying power is not an entitlement but a responsibility, and that Nigerians expect results, not explanations.

He also urged citizens to remain vigilant, engaged and unyielding in their demand for accountability, stressing that no nation survives in silence and that real change will come from the collective will of the people.