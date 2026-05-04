Nigeria: PWDs, Groups Raise ₦17m for Tijjani Ville's Gwoza Assembly Bid

People With Disabilities (PWDs), Youth and business groups among other associations and individuals have raised the sum of N17 million purposely to obtain the APC Nomination and Expression of Interest forms and support for Hon. Tijjani Audu Ville (TJ), and Internally Displaced Person (IDP) to contest for the Borno State House of Assembly race, Gwoza Local Government constituency come 2027.

The fund raising ceremony which took place at Forsharms Conference Hall in Maiduguri attracted supporters who trooped out en masse for solidarity to their preferred candidate with campaign slogan ' TJ 2027 KanGiwa, Insha Allah'.

Presenting the forms and other support to the hopeful Lawmaker on Sunday, the leader of the delegation, Mallam Isa Mohammed thanked Ville for accepting their clarion call and support to contest, alleging that it has become imperative for a change to save Gwoza from poor representation at the state level.

He said, Ville who is a young, committed to grassroots development and philanthropist deserve such position in order to bring to an end the lingering shortage of socio- economic realities such as potable drinking water, healthcare service, education, agricultural empowerment, security of lives and property and other basic necessities confronting the people across the 13 wards in the Council.

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The leader of the delegation described Tijjani Audu Ville "as a highly respected, widely accepted, and strongly backed aspirant by the people of Gwoza.

"As 2027 approaches, the growing momentum continues to point to one undeniable truth: the people have spoken, and their choice remains Tijjani Audu Ville. 2027 KanGiwa, Insha Allah". He said.

Responding, Hon Ville expressed deep appreciation for the support coming from different interest groups and individuals, particularly the one from the disabled people that contributed their widow's might for him to represent them at the grassroots level.

He pledged that if given the mandate, his top most priority will be on how to put a smile on the faces of disabled people and vulnerable groups in society.

Ville also said, he will work assiduously with all traditional institutions, religious leaders and stakeholders "to ensure inclusivity, good representation in tackling the lingering insecurity posed by insurgents and other criminal elements and bring the desired people -oriented projects in Gwoza".

After receiving his form, Hon. TJ presented it to Distinguished Senator Ali Ndume, seeking his blessings.

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A large number of supporters accompanied TJ on Sunday to the APC Party Office in Borno State during the process of obtaining the nomination form, which later culminated in a peaceful rally.