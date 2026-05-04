Liberia: Unicef Applauds Liberia's Health Workforce Transformation Plan

UNICEF Liberia has hailed the Community Health Workforce Development Program as a significant step toward sustainability in Liberia's health sector, particularly in securing the future of the country's health workforce.

On May 1, 2026, the Ministry of Health (MOH), in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation and UNICEF Liberia, launched the Community Health Workforce Development Program, a flagship initiative aimed at strengthening the country's primary healthcare system while creating employment opportunities for young people.

The project is designed to strengthen community health platforms across the country by investing in a new generation of trained and empowered frontline health workers. It aligns with national priorities to improve service delivery, expand access to healthcare, and enhance community resilience.

Under the project, approximately 10,000 Community Health Workers are expected to be trained by 2028, with an additional 5,000 receiving advanced skills development. About 70 percent of the beneficiaries are expected to be young women between the ages of 18 and 35.

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Speaking at the launch, Ebrima Sarr, Deputy Representative for Operations at UNICEF Liberia, noted that less than 20 percent of community health workers are women and said the ratio must change, suggesting an increase in female participation.

He highlighted Liberia's ambitious reforms aimed at incentivizing community health workers, stressing the resilience of Community Health Assistants (CHAs) who stood firm during disease outbreaks, including the Ebola virus disease outbreak and the COVID-19 pandemic, and are now helping combat Mpox.

"When we invest in women, especially young women, we strengthen families, expand access to care, and build more resilient communities. Supporting women to serve is not just about equity, it is about impact and results," he said.

He also referenced progress made under the Community Health Workers Symposium and the Monrovia Call to Action, which committed stakeholders to professionalizing, financing, and sustaining the health workforce, with a focus on youth and women as drivers of change.

"This project marks a turning point. It shows what is possible when government leadership, financing, and committed partnerships align around a shared goal, that no woman should die while giving life, no child should die from preventable diseases, and no community should be left behind," he added.

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The organization pledged continued technical expertise, mobilization of partners, and support for government leadership at every stage of implementation. It also expressed confidence that the initiative will help build a stronger, fairer, healthier, and more resilient Liberia.

Also speaking at the event, Liberia's Minister of Health, Dr. Louise M. Kpoto, explained the program is expected to promote self-sufficiency and contribute to national development by empowering young people with sustainable livelihoods within the healthcare sector.

She said the initiative will also boost economic opportunities by equipping young people, including Community Health Assistants (CHAs), with opportunities to pursue entrepreneurship, access financing, build business skills, and benefit from mentorship and networking opportunities.

Making remarks on behalf of the Mastercard Foundation, Caleb Aromeh, Lead for Digital Innovation, Artificial Intelligence, and Entrepreneurship, described the initiative as a significant milestone for Liberia's health sector and said it would play a critical role in strengthening the community health workforce, which remains central to service delivery nationwide.

The government of Liberia reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining the program beyond 2028 and emphasized the importance of investing in community health systems to improve healthcare delivery across the country.

The project strongly emphasizes youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, and economic inclusion. Through training, access to financing opportunities, mentorship, and networking, young community health workers are expected to build both technical and business skills, enabling them to become key drivers of local economic development.