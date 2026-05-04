Liberia - NCD Launches Public Sector Investment Program to Advance Inclusion

The National Commission on Disabilities (NCD) launched its Public Sector Investment Program (PSIP) over the weekend in Monrovia, marking a significant step toward promoting inclusion and equal opportunities for persons with disabilities across the country.

Speaking at the launch held at a local hotel in Monrovia, NCD Executive Director Apostle Dr. J. Aaron Wright described the initiative as more than just an event, calling it a defining moment that reflects a collective commitment to dignity, inclusion, and equal opportunity.

He noted that the Commission continues to stand as a beacon of hope, advocacy, and transformation.

Dr. Wright emphasized that the success of the NCD's mission will depend not only on words but on sustained action, collaboration, and accountability.

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He stressed the need for partnerships across government, civil society, the private sector, and communities.

"We must ensure that policies are not only written but implemented, that voices are not only heard but respected, and that inclusion is not an aspiration but a lived reality," he said.

He expressed appreciation to stakeholders and partners for their continued support and urged the Commission's staff to uphold integrity, passion, and excellence in their work. Dr. Wright also reassured persons with disabilities that they remain central to national development.

"You are not invisible; you are central to our mission and our nation's progress," he stated, adding that the launch signals the beginning of a transformative journey toward a more inclusive and compassionate society.

Serving as keynote speaker, Ambassador Charles A. Snetter, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of State, highlighted that the PSIP 2026 provides a strategic opportunity to place inclusion at the core of national planning. He described the initiative as a shift from treating disability as an afterthought to recognizing it as a key pillar of sustainable development.

He noted that the program goes beyond compliance, focusing instead on justice, equity, and unlocking the potential of all citizens.

According to him, persons with disabilities have long faced barriers--physical, social, economic, and institutional--that limit their participation in key sectors.

"These barriers are not inevitable; they are the result of choices. And today, we are choosing differently," he said.

Ambassador Snetter stressed that effective implementation remains critical, requiring strong coordination, adequate funding, monitoring, and accountability.

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He also emphasized the importance of engaging persons with disabilities in shaping policies that affect them.

He acknowledged the vital role of the NCD in ensuring that commitments translate into real improvements in people's lives, while calling on development partners to strengthen collaboration toward inclusive development.

Representing the Minister of State and Chief of Office Staff to President Joseph Boakai, he described the launch as both an honor and a call to action.

He reaffirmed that national development must not exclude persons with disabilities, stressing that true progress is measured by equal access to opportunities, services, and dignity for all citizens.

"As we launch the PSIP 2026, let us move forward with determination and purpose to build a society where inclusion is a reality and every citizen has the opportunity to thrive," he concluded.