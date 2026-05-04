Liberia: Wataf Calls for Stronger Partnership Between Media & Tax Administrations

The West African Tax Administration Forum (WATAF) has called for a strengthened partnership between the media and revenue authorities across Africa, emphasizing that press freedom is central to improving tax compliance, enhancing transparency, and advancing sustainable development.

In a statement issued to mark World Press Freedom Day, the Executive Secretary of WATAF, Jules Tapsoba, underscored that a free, independent, and responsible press remains a critical pillar of effective and accountable tax systems.

"A free and responsible press is indispensable to transparent tax systems. By informing citizens and holding institutions accountable, the media strengthens trust, improves compliance, and supports sustainable domestic revenue mobilization," Jules Tapsoba stated.

WATAF highlighted that domestic resource mobilization, a key priority for African economies, is significantly strengthened when citizens are well-informed and trust public institutions. The Forum stressed that professional and ethical reporting on tax matters contributes to improved voluntary compliance and supports efforts to curb tax evasion, illicit financial flows, and corruption.

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The organization commended journalists and media institutions across Africa for upholding high standards of accuracy and professionalism, often under challenging conditions. It noted that reporting on public finance and revenue governance continues to play an essential role in reinforcing accountability and strengthening democratic institutions.

WATAF further called on revenue authorities across the continent to adopt more open, transparent, and media-friendly approaches, recognizing the media as a strategic partner in communicating tax policies, educating taxpayers, and building public confidence in revenue systems. According to the Forum, effective collaboration between tax administrations and the media can significantly enhance revenue collection and support national development priorities.

As African countries continue to implement tax reforms and strengthen institutions, WATAF reaffirmed that safeguarding press freedom must remain non-negotiable. The Forum emphasized that an empowered and independent media is essential to fostering a culture of accountability, strengthening the social contract, and driving inclusive economic growth.

WATAF reiterated its commitment to promoting transparency, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among stakeholders, including the media, in building resilient and credible tax systems across West Africa and the African continent.