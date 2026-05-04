Liberia Launches Concept Notes Phase for Second MCC Compact

Monrovia — Liberia has entered a pivotal new stage in securing its second Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact with the official launch of the Concept Note Development Process in Monrovia.

At the launch event, MCC Coordinator Alieu Nyei described this phase as a significant transition from problem diagnosis to project design.

The Concept Notes will transform findings from constraint and root cause analyses into clear, strategic investment proposals for priority sectors, determining which interventions will advance to full feasibility studies and eventual implementation.

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How the Process Works:

The Concept Notes serve as a bridge between analytics and project design, shaping which programs are included in the final compact.

The quality of proposals developed during this phase will directly influence Liberia's development trajectory and long-term economic growth.

Whole-of-Government and Society Team

A technical Working Group of Experts has been established to lead the Concept Note phase. This group includes representatives from the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Liberia Electricity Corporation, Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission, Rural and Renewable Energy Agency, Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Ministry of State, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Education, National Investment Commission, and Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.

Private sector partners such as Jungle Energy Power (JEP) and the Liberia Chamber of Commerce are also involved, alongside civil society organizations like the Liberia Energy Access Practitioners Network (LEAP Network) and Accountability Lab.

Nyei emphasized that compact development is a "whole-of-government and whole-of-society effort" under the direct leadership of the Office of the President, with technical oversight from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning. He called the launch more than a procedural step, describing it as "a statement of intent" and a signal of Liberia's determination to design a compact that delivers transformational results for its people.

The Concept Notes Technical Working Group has now begun the demanding task of drafting investment proposals that will form the backbone of Liberia's second MCC Compact.

Also speaking at the event, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Samuel A. Stevquoah echoed the significance of the Concept Note phase, describing it as a pivotal shift from problem diagnosis to solution design. He reiterated that this work will turn analytical findings into strategic investment proposals for key sectors.

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Minister Stevquoah stressed that the compact development is a "whole-of-government and whole-of-society effort" under the direct leadership of the Office of the President, with technical oversight from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

He called the launch "a statement of intent" that signals Liberia's determination to deliver transformational results and strengthen the foundation for long-term economic growth.