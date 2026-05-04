Liberia: CSA Launches Health Workforce Audit in Southeast, Targets Ghost Workers, Payroll Gaps

- The Civil Service Agency (CSA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MoH), has launched a Health Workforce Baseline Study in Liberia's southeastern region, a move aimed at strengthening accountability, eliminating payroll irregularities and improving service delivery across the public health sector.

The initiative was officially launched Saturday at Martha Tubman Memorial Hospital by CSA Director-General Josiah F. Joekai Jr., drawing attendance from county officials, health administrators and local residents.

Audit Targets Workforce Integrity

Dr. Joekai said the exercise focuses on health workers and volunteers across Grand Gedeh, River Gee, Sinoe, Maryland and Grand Kru counties, with the goal of verifying personnel records and addressing systemic inefficiencies.

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"Our goal at the CSA is to clean up our public service, remove redundancies, and eliminate inefficiencies. We are deliberate about this effort," he said.

The study will verify the physical presence and employment status of health workers, review payroll records for potential ghost workers, identify duplications and irregular employment arrangements, and assess staff deployment relative to facility needs.

It also aims to establish a validated personnel database and generate recommendations to optimize workforce management.

Backed by Law, Driven by Reform

Joekai noted that the exercise is grounded in the Civil Service Agency Act of 1973, which mandates the CSA to maintain accurate personnel records and ensure accountability across government institutions.

CSA Director General, Dr. Josiah F. Joekai, Jr. in a brief chat with staff

He commended the Ministry of Health and Health Minister Louise M. Kpoto for their collaboration, emphasizing that the findings will inform policy reforms and strengthen public service delivery nationwide.

Local Leaders Welcome Initiative

Grand Gedeh County Superintendent Alex Chersia Grant praised the initiative as a timely intervention to improve governance in the health sector.

He said the exercise presents an opportunity to recognize and integrate long-serving volunteer health workers into the government payroll system.

Verification Begins at Zwedru Hospital

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The rollout began with more than 50 health workers--both employees and volunteers--at Martha Tubman Memorial Hospital presenting credentials for verification.

The exercise is being conducted by CSA personnel analysts and data technicians as part of a pilot phase.

Toward Nationwide Reform

Officials say the baseline study represents a critical step toward overhauling Liberia's health workforce management system, with plans to expand the initiative nationwide.

The effort is expected to lay the foundation for a comprehensive personnel and credential verification program, aimed at improving efficiency, transparency and service delivery across the country's public health sector.