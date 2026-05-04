Liberia: Red Cross Celebrates May Month - United in Humanity

May is recognized by members and volunteers of the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement worldwide as Red Cross Month, and the Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS) proudly joins the global initiative under the theme United in Humanity -- a call for compassion, solidarity, and service amid increasing humanitarian challenges. Each year, the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement honors May 8, in celebration of its founder, Jean Henry Dunant's birthday, and the ongoing humanitarian efforts that change lives within communities.

This year, the Government of Liberia has reaffirmed its commitment to this mission by issuing a proclamation designating May as Red Cross Month. His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of Liberia and Chief Patron of the Liberian Red Cross, expressed his support by declaring May 1-31, 2026, as World Red Cross Month and May 8 as World Red Cross Day.

"This recognition by the Government of Liberia highlights the essential role of the Red Cross in protecting humanity and addressing urgent needs across our nation," acknowledged Mr. Gregory T. Blamoh, Secretary General and Chief Executive Officer of the Liberia National Red Cross Society.

The celebrations throughout May are more than just symbolic; they represent a nationwide mobilization for compassion and action. They showcase the humanity of both volunteers and beneficiaries while reinforcing resilience and ensuring equitable access for vulnerable populations.

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Mr. Blamoh firmly asserted: "The Red Cross is not merely an institution; it embodies the heartbeat of humanity in Liberia. In times of storms, fire, or health crises, our volunteers are at the forefront as a beacon of hope. United in Humanity, we renew our commitment to serve humanity impartially, compassionately, and tirelessly -- because humanity is not just our strength; it is our destiny."

In the Presidential Proclamation, President Boakai has called upon all civic organizations and relevant government agencies to actively participate in programs organized by the Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS) to ensure this occasion is meaningful and impactful.

Throughout May, the Red Cross will intensify the mobilization of resources to assist communities in need, prioritizing support for those affected by recent storms in Nimba and Lofa Counties and fire incidents in Rivercess, Nimba, Montserrado, Grand Cape Mount, and Margibi Counties. "This celebration serves as a reminder that humanity begins at home", the Liberian Red Cross CEO pointed out.

By expanding its membership, mobilizing sufficient resources, and strengthening partnerships, the Liberia National Red Cross Society is dedicated to turning compassion into action. Together with support from the government, partners, and communities, we stand united in humanity--delivering essential aid to those most in need.

The Proclamation urges everyone residing within the territorial limits of the Republic of Liberia to participate in this event under the global theme: "United in Humanity." This theme encourages solidarity and compassion in addressing global challenges while honoring both volunteers and beneficiaries.

The Red Cross remains at the forefront of disaster response, providing hope and relief to communities affected by storms, floods, and fires. In addition to disaster relief efforts, the LNRCS plays a vital role during health emergencies--from epidemic response to raising community awareness, ensuring that vulnerable populations receive timely help.

In recent years, the Red Cross has offered cash assistance to thousands of families impacted by severe flooding, equipped local farmers with tools and knowledge, and improved access to safe drinking water in communities hit by floods in Montserrado, Grand Cape Mount, Bong, as well as other remote towns and villages throughout Sinoe, Grand Kru, and River Gee.

The difference made is profoundly felt by those who receive support. "When the flood destroyed our home, we thought all hope was lost. The Red Cross provided us shelter and food--they restored our dignity," shared a mother from Grand Cape Mount County. A farmer from Bong recounted, "The volunteers arrived when no one else would. They built handpumps and gave us farming tools. For us, the Red Cross is our family." A young person from Montserrado noted, "After the fire left me with nothing, the Red Cross provided me with clothes and helped me rebuild. They reminded me that humanity still exists."

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These expressions of gratitude capture the true spirit of May Month celebration--compassion turned into action. The Liberia National Red Cross Society continues alongside its partners and communities as a beacon of hope, resilience, and humanity.

Regardless of a community's background, the Red Cross remains committed to serving individuals and communities based solely on need. It brings together diverse groups under a common goal while ensuring that humanitarian assistance reaches everyone locally without discrimination.

The Liberia National Red Cross Society has responded to challenges across Liberia with compassion and generosity, delivering humanitarian relief, saving lives, and offering hope for more than 100 years. "Empowering local actors highlights the crucial role of staff and volunteers, who are the first to arrive and the last to leave during local disasters, emphasizing that humanity begins at home, with members of their own family," the proclamation states.