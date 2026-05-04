Liberian Genius Artist Harrison 'Black Baby' Jiedueh Deceased

Harrison C. Jiedueh, widely known as "Black Baby," former Chief Arts Editor of the Daily Observer and creator of the legendary "Dr. Owl," died on Sunday, April 26, in Accokeek, Maryland, near Washington, DC. He passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.

A genius in his craft, Jiedueh was regarded as one of Liberia's most prolific graphic artists, with his work featured on major projects, including national billboards, books, magazines, and a wide range of memorabilia.

With natural talent refined through training and experience, he overcame the challenges of his era and earned national recognition. Through perseverance and faith, he rose from modest beginnings to become one of Liberia's foremost artists and media icon - the celebrated "Black Baby."

During the tense political climate of the 1980s, Liberians closely followed the daily messages of "Dr. Owl," a cartoon column that offered one-line commentary on public affairs, often delivered through pointed satire. The column was created by Harrison "Black Baby" Jiedueh, the Liberian graphic artist from Greenville, Sinoe County.

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To many readers, Dr. Owl offered philosophical insights during a period of heavy-handed authoritarian governance in Liberia, during the rule of the junta led by Master Sgt. Samuel K. Doe and the People's Redemption Council (PRC) in the 1980s. Within the ruling junta, however, the cartoon was often regarded with suspicion, as its messages were seen as coded appeals intended to provoke public dissent.

From Humble Beginnings

He was born in a village on the outskirts of Greenville, capital of Sinoe County -- the 11th child of Chief Jiedueh, a sassywood master and healer who used traditional spiritual practices to help resolve tribal issues and disputes. None of his 10 older siblings survived infancy. To protect him, an aunt took him in, adopted him, and raised him during his early years. His artistic talent emerged in grade school and earned him full scholarships to private Catholic institutions in Greenville, from elementary school through high school.

While still in high school, he designed logos and signage for taxis, commercial vehicles, and buildings. His disciplined layouts and strong visual style drew the attention of community leaders and local officials, particularly J. Dominic Bing, then Superintendent of Sinoe County. As a teenager, Jiedueh was selected over other artists in Greenville to assist in preparations for President William V.S. Tubman's annual birthday celebration in 1969 in Sinoe.

His work brought distinction to the county and much pride to the Superintendent. Hence, after graduating from high school, he was appointed as the first Director of the newly opened Greenville's Arts Center, the first of its kind in the County - commissioned by the superintendent and built by the county government. There, he assembled a team that provided graphic printing services and produced visual materials for the city, including posters, banners, and government billboards.

A Call to National Service

In 1978, as Liberia prepared to host the 16th Annual Summit of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), the government initiated a nationwide recruitment effort to establish a full-scale Graphic Arts Department within the Ministry of Information. As the leading graphic artist in Sinoe, Jiedueh was strongly recommended. Although he met the qualifications, he was not selected, and the position was awarded to another candidate with connections in Monrovia.

Undeterred, he pursued other avenues for national service. With Superintendent Bing's support and the intervention of the then Civil Service Director Linnie Kesselly -- who recognized his work as a national asset -- he was recommended for a position at the Ministry of Education as Assistant Director of Graphic Arts. There, he hand-rendered an exceptional wall display of the Ministry's leadership structure. The piece remained on display in Monrovia for decades as a testament to his skill.

His work at the Ministry of Education soon attracted wider attention, and he was subsequently transferred to the Ministry of Information as Senior Artist in the Graphic Arts Department.

The Daily Observer

In 1981, the Daily Observer was launched as Liberia's first independent daily newspaper. Drawn by its reporting and production standards, Jiedueh -- known for his meticulous attention to visual detail -- began visiting the Observer's offices on Crown Hill in Monrovia. After a brief conversation one evening with the publisher, Kenneth Y. Best, he was invited inside to review the newspaper's layout and design.

Impressed by his commitment, Mr. Best offered him a position on the Observer's layout and graphic arts team, which he accepted. After a brief period advising the senior artists, government pressure forced the Graphic Arts Editor and his assistant -- both Ghanaian expatriates -- to flee the country under threats of arrest and deportation. Mr. Best then asked Black Baby to assume responsibility. One evening, as the deadline approached, he completed the newspaper's layout single-handedly in half the usual time. He was subsequently appointed Chief Arts & Layout Editor of the Daily Observer.

As Arts Editor, he created the renowned "Dr. Owl," publishing daily, thought-provoking lines that captured the public mood during a difficult period in the nation's history.

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Relocation to the United States

In 1986, as political tensions escalated in Liberia in aftermath of the November 12th coup attempt, and with repeated threats to his safety, he relocated to the United States and settled with his family in the suburbs of Washington, DC. He continued his education and earned a master's degree in computer science from Strayer University in Maryland. He later integrated those technical skills into his artistic practice, expanding into audiovisual production and digital photography.

Black Baby remained devoted to Liberia, serving in various leadership capacities within the Liberian community, especially during the years of struggle to restore peace. As Board member of the Development Association for Transformative Initiatives (DATI), he supported initiatives that promoted investment in his homeland after stability was restored.

His life remains a testament to resilience, perseverance, and purpose, sustained by faith and the work of skilled hands. He is survived by his wife, Margaret, along with his children; Wokie, Brain, Frank, Harrison II, and Nevin.

Arrangements for the final homegoing of the late Harrison C. Jiedueh, which is scheduled to be held in Maryland, USA, will be announced later.