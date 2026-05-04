Nigeria: Labour Party Releases 2027 Primaries Timetable, Fixes Nomination Fees

Labour Party said the timetable is in compliance with the Electoral Act of 2026 and the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) revised timetable and schedule of activities for conducting the 2027 general elections.

The Labour Party (LP) has released its timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of its 2026 primary elections, with concessions for women, people living with disabilities and youths.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Ken Asogwa, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, adding that the timetable was released in accordance with the Nigerian constitution.

He also said it was released in compliance with the Electoral Act of 2026 and the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) revised timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections.

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According to him, the timetable indicates that the sale of nomination forms for all elective offices will start on 6 May and end on 16 May.

Mr Asogwa said the submission of completed forms would begin on 17 May and end on 18 May.

"Screening of aspirants for House of Assembly and Governorship election will be on May 20 while that of the National Assembly and the Presidential election will be on May 22," he said.

He said that results of the screening would be published on 23 May.

He added that appeals and petitions for house of assembly and governorship aspirants would be on 24 May, while those for National Assembly and presidential aspirants would take place on May 25.

He further said that the final list of cleared aspirants would be published on 26 May.

According to him, party primaries for house of assembly and governorship positions will hold on May 27, while those for National Assembly and presidential positions will take place on 29 May.

Asogwa also announced the structured fees for nomination forms for various offices.

"For house of assembly, the expression of interest form costs N1,000,000, while the nomination form costs N2,000,000, bringing the total to N3,000,000.

"For the House of Representatives, the expression of interest form costs N1,500,000 and the nomination form N3,500,000, totalling N5,000,000.

"Senatorial aspirants are to pay N2,500,000 for the expression of interest form and N7,500,000 for the nomination form, amounting to 10,000,000.

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"Governorship aspirants will pay N5,000,000 for the expression of interest form and N20,000,000 for the nomination form, totalling N5,000,000," he said.

"For the presidential ticket, expression of interest form costsN10,000,000, while the nomination form costs N40,000,000, bringing the total to N50,000,000," he said.

He, however, said that for the Abia Governor, Alex Otti, the National Working Committee of the party had decided to give him the form free of charge.

The party's spokesperson said that in line with the party's motto of "Equal Opportunity and Social Justice," concessions had been approved for certain categories of aspirants.

"Female aspirants, people living with disabilities and youths aged 25 to 30 would only be required to pay for the expression of interest forms for all positions," he said.

He also said that the LP was calling on all prospective aspirants for the 2027 elections who were yet to register, to take advantage of the ongoing membership e-registration and register.

He said registration was open from May 3 to midnight of May 4, ahead of compilation and submission of the party's membership register to INEC in compliance with the Electoral Act, 2026. (NAN)