Nigeria Secures More Tickets to 2027 World Championships

4 May 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

Team Nigeria's contingent to the World Relay Championship in Gaborone, Botswana, on Sunday secured two additional tickets to the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Bejing, China.

The additional tickets were won in the 4x100m women and 4x400m mixed relay on the final day of the competition at the packed National Stadium Gaborone, Botswana.

Although Team Nigeria missed the services of some international stars, the country's locally trained athletes seized their moment, showcasing depth, resilience, and raw speed to secure three relay qualifications.

The tone was set on the opening day when the mixed 4x100m quartet of Favour Ashe, Obi Jennifer Chukwuka, Chidera Ezeakor, and Maria Thompson Omokwe produced a historic run.

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Their blistering 40.24 seconds not only secured victory but also set a new African record, underlining the growing strength of Nigeria's home circuit.

The mixed 4x400m team, anchored by Chidi Okezie alongside Nathaniel Ezekiel, Taiwo Mary Kudoro, and Patience Okon George, then delivered a composed and tactical race.

Their season's best of 3:12.88 was more than enough to clinch qualification.

The women's 4x100m team also embodied the fighting spirit of the home contingent. After a costly baton mishap on day one, the quartet bounced back in style, clocking 42.94 seconds, Nigeria's fastest since the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Teenage sensation, Miracle Ezechukwu anchor led the charge, confirming her status as one of the brightest prospects emerging from the domestic scene.

Team Nigeria's men's and women's 4x400m teams, alongside the men's 4x100m squad, remain in contention for qualification when the window opens later this year.

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