Liberia: World Bank ED Backs Legacy Corridor

World Bank Africa Group Executive Director Zarau Wendeline Kibwe is in Liberia to advance financing for the Legacy Corridor project and assess the Government's handling of existing World Bank-funded programs.

Dr. Zarau Wendeline Kibwe, who oversees the World Bank's portfolio in 22 African nations, arrived this week following the World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C.

The Government of Liberia said discussions on the Legacy Corridor moved forward during those meetings. The Legacy Corridor is a flagship infrastructure initiative planned to run through Grand Bassa, Bong, and Nimba counties.

Government officials say the project will improve regional connectivity, stimulate trade, expand market access, and create jobs in central and northern Liberia.

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"Dr. Zarau Wendeline Kibwe's visit is focused on finalizing financing terms, evaluating the project's economic viability, and ensuring alignment with the Bank's policy objectives on poverty reduction and inclusive development," the Government of Liberia stated.

During his visit, Dr. Zarau Wendeline Kibwe joined a high-level government delegation led by Minister of Public Works Roland Layfette Giddings.

Also on the tour were Deputy Minister of Finance and Development Planning Depu Zuo and Deputy Minister of Education Nyekeh Y. Forkpa. The delegation inspected World Bank-supported projects in Bong and Nimba counties.

The team first visited newly constructed model schools in both counties, built with World Bank support to improve learning conditions and expand access to education.

"Dr. Zarau Wendeline Kibwe expressed satisfaction with the Government's effective utilization of resources," the Government said.

The delegation then toured the SECRAMP road project, specifically Lots 1 and 2, which cover the Ganta-Saclepea and Saclepea-Tapita corridors.

The road is a key section of Liberia's north-central transport network and is expected to link directly with the proposed Legacy Corridor. Head of the Infrastructure Implementation Unit at the Ministry of Public Works Emmanuel Baker provided a status update on the works.

"The project has reached 94 percent completion," Emmanuel Baker said. "Pavement works are largely complete," Emmanuel Baker said. "The ongoing bridge construction in Saclepea remains critical and is expected to be finalized by September 2026."

He added that the full SECRAMP completion date is set for March 2027, after which a 12-month defect liability period will begin to address any construction issues.

Minister Roland Layfette Giddings emphasized the broader economic impact already visible along the corridor. "More than 80 new construction developments have emerged along the corridor since the project began," Minister Roland Layfette Giddings said.

He noted that the growth includes shops, homes, and small businesses that depend on improved road access. Minister Roland Layfette Giddings also reaffirmed the Government's commitment to transparency and accountability in managing World Bank resources.

He said consistent oversight and community engagement remain priorities as the Legacy Corridor moves toward implementation. Speaking after the tour, Dr. Zarau Wendeline Kibwe praised the Government's progress and underscored the World Bank's continued partnership.

"What we are witnessing in Liberia is a clear demonstration of how strategic infrastructure investments can transform lives," Dr. Zarau Wendeline Kibwe said.

"The Legacy Corridor is not just a road project, it is a pathway to economic empowerment, regional integration, and dignity for thousands of Liberians," Dr. Zarau Wendeline Kibwe said. "As long as the Government remains committed to transparency and results, the World Bank will continue to stand as a reliable partner in Liberia's development journey."

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Dr. Zarau Wendeline Kibwe said the projects he visited "align closely with the World Bank's broader vision for sustainable growth across Africa."

He assured Liberian officials that "due diligence will be applied at every stage of the Legacy Corridor initiative to ensure its successful implementation."

The Legacy Corridor is expected to complement existing national development plans by opening up agricultural zones, easing transport of goods, and connecting rural communities to major markets in Ganta and Buchanan.

Financing terms are still being finalized between the Government and the World Bank. The EPA, Ministry of Public Works, and local county authorities are expected to coordinate on environmental and social safeguards once the project enters the construction phase.