Liberia: Pro-Temp Lawrence Wins Pan African Leadership Award

A women's development charity in Nigeria, the New Dawn for Women and Community Intervention Initiative (NEWOMCII), has awarded Liberian Senate President Pro-tempore, Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, the Pan-African Legislative Excellence & Women in Governance Award.

Senator Lawrence, alongside nine (9) others, received distinct awards in the Nigerian Capitol, Abuja, on April 28, at an elaborate ceremony of dignitaries.

The citation preceding the awards named Senator Lawrence as a "distinguished Liberian stateswoman, humanitarian, and champion of democratic governance".

NEWOMCII said it watched Senator Lawrence from afar as a strong advocate for women's empowerment in the advancement of the country's women's legislative caucus.

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NEWOMCII believed Senator Lawrence served Liberia beyond politics, extending services to women's skill development, microloans, and girls' literacy initiatives through her Nyonblee Cares Foundation- NCF.

The Foundation's Director, George Stewart, proxy for Pro-temp Lawrence, received the award on her behalf. Stewart acknowledged Senator Lawrence's support for women and girls' empowerment in health, education, and confidence-building.

Stewart said over 70% of the Foundation's programs benefit women and girls. He praised NEWOMCII for recognizing women like Senator Lawrence, who elevate the women's agenda for progress, because "When women lead, everyone is empowered."

Alongside Senator Lawrence, a prominent Liberian woman quietly supporting African women's empowerment, Cllr. Tupee Taylor bagged an award titled: "Distinguished Service In Women Advocacy & Social Impact Award". NEWOMCII said Madam Taylor uses her influence to drive change in Africa. Cllr. Taylor addressed the ceremony virtually as she honored an engagement in Central Africa.

Meanwhile, the Nyonblee Cares Foundation is expected to partner with the NEWOMCII in furthering women's empowerment and community development in Nigeria and Liberia.