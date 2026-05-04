Liberia: Mrs. Cummings, Alternative National Congress Condemn Propaganda Against Political Leader Alex Cummings

Monrovia — The wife of Alternative National Congress (ANC) political leader Alexander B. Cummings, along with the party's leadership, has strongly condemned what they describe as a wave of "propaganda" and "outright lies" targeting the former Coca-Cola executive, signaling a more aggressive pushback against critics ahead of Liberia's next electoral cycle.

Mrs. Teresa Cummings issued a blistering response over the weekend to allegations made by Unity Party supporter Saye Koloyee Mendolo, accusing him of spreading falsehoods about her husband's properties, finances, and personal life.

"I will not sit quietly by as so-called Hon. Saye Koloyee Mendolo creates lies and a false narrative about Alexander B. Cummings," Mrs. Cummings said. "For the second day in a row, I have read outright lies and complete negative statements... it is cruel, misleading and evil."

Dispute Over Properties and Wealth

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The exchange was triggered by claims from Mendolo regarding properties allegedly owned by Cummings in both Liberia and the United States.

Mrs. Cummings dismissed those claims, stating that a residence in Atlanta cited by Mendolo does not belong to her husband. She also refuted assertions about a so-called "tower" in Sinkor.

"The 'Cummings Tower' is a misnomer," she clarified. "The building is Saba Suites, located on 15th Street and Payne Avenue. It has six floors and no rooftop pool. You are welcome to come and see for yourself."

She further rejected claims that Cummings received a US$100 million retirement package from The Coca-Cola Company, challenging Mendolo to provide evidence.

"Please provide proof... This is nonsense, and you have no evidence--just noise," she said.

Rebuttal of Political and Personal Allegations

Mrs. Cummings also dismissed claims that former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf encouraged her husband to enter politics or hosted him upon his return to Liberia.

"He made his own decision to return home and never stayed with Madam Sirleaf in Fish Market," she said, describing the allegation as a "complete fabrication."

On longstanding rumors about Cummings' sexuality, she pushed back forcefully: "Are you trying to push the lie once again that he is gay? This only shows you have nothing else on him."

ANC Joins the Defense

The ANC, through its Communications Director Sensee Kiadii, echoed Mrs. Cummings' stance, accusing political opponents of hypocrisy and orchestrating smear campaigns.

Kiadii argued that criticism of Cummings for not using personal wealth to build national infrastructure is misplaced, noting that past and current leaders with state power have not done so either.

"Former President George Weah and President Joseph Boakai were given state power and did nothing with it," Kiadii said. "So stop the hypocrisy about Cummings having money and not building factories or roads."

He added that Cummings has used his personal resources to support initiatives in education, health, and agriculture through the Cummings Africa Foundation.

"The lies will not survive this time around. Every step of this fake propaganda will be exposed," Kiadii asserted.

A Pattern of Political Attacks

Since entering Liberian politics after retiring from The Coca-Cola Company in 2016, Cummings has faced a series of allegations from political opponents, including claims about his wealth, personal life, and political intentions.

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Cummings himself has previously acknowledged that failing to effectively counter misinformation was a weakness in past campaigns--something his camp now appears determined to correct.

Critic Backs Down

Following the backlash, Mendolo softened his tone, stating he would not engage further out of respect for Mrs. Cummings.

"I respect the counter from Madam Theresa Cummings and will go no further. I see her as a mother," he said.

Early Signs of 2029 Political Tensions

With the 2029 presidential and legislative elections still years away, analysts say the growing exchanges highlight an already intensifying political atmosphere marked by claims and counterclaims.

Observers note that how political actors manage public narratives and misinformation could play a decisive role in shaping voter perception and determining political survival in the years ahead.