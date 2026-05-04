Liberia Invited to Global Kickball Showdown in Mexico

Monrovia — The Liberia Kickball Federation (LKF) has received an official invitation to compete in the World Kickball Classic 2026, an international tournament set to take place August 29-30 in Tecate.

The invitation, extended by the tournament director Jesse P. Daner, calls on Liberia to send a national delegation to represent the country at the two-day event, which is designed to unite kickball communities worldwide through competition and cultural exchange.

According to the organizers, matches will be held at the Estadio De Fútbol Americano El Mayab, with teams guaranteed at least three games alongside scheduled cultural activities aimed at fostering international connections among athletes.

The invitation, which was addressed to the President of LKF, Emmanuel Suprise Whea, underscores the importance of Liberia's participation in advancing the sport's global profile, particularly across Africa, where kickball is said to be gaining popularity.

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The organizers said each participating team may include up to 25 members, comprising players, coaches, and support staff.

However, the LKF would be responsible for covering all travel, accommodation, feeding, and local transportation costs, in addition to a tournament registration fee of $1,000 per team.

"The World Kickball Classic is an international event created to bring together kickball communities from around the world," Daner said in the invitation, adding that Liberia's presence would "highlight the talent and passion" of its athletes while strengthening international sporting ties.

Further details on registration and logistics are expected to be shared once the federation confirms its participation.

If accepted, the invitation would mark another significance milestone for Liberian kickball having already introduced the game in neighboring in early February of this year.

The invitation offers players a rare opportunity to compete on a global stage and showcase the country's dominance in a sport widely regarded as one of Liberia's most popular sports.

In a related development, the Liberia Kickball has appointed members the Congress Preparatory Committee or CPC ahead of its ensuing elective congress slated for June in the port city of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

The Secretary General of the Federation, Abu G. Fofana, will chair the committee, while Mr. David Doe, Chairman of the LKF Grand Bassa Subcommittee will serve as co-chair.

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Other members of the Committee include: the Chairman of LKF Competition Committee, Augustine O. Brant, Secretary, Emmanuel M. Weedee-Conway, who chairs the Media Committee, member, Perry Zordyu, member, Madam Naomi Harris, President of Ask Sister -II, member and Madam Jenifer Brown, member - representing the Ministry of Youth and Sports.