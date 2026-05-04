Liberia: Exporting Wealth, Importing Dependency and Normalized Poverty

opinion

Liberia is a resource- rich nation, yet it remains largely a raw-material exporting economy. From rubber and iron ore to gold, timber, and diamonds, the country has for decades depended on concession companies to extract and export its natural resources.

The fundamental question is not whether Liberia has resources, it clearly does. The deeper question is: why has Liberia not translated these resources into industrial development, job creation, and local manufacturing?

A Resource-Rich but Value-Poor Economy Liberia's export structure tells a revealing story. The country's exports are overwhelmingly dominated by raw commodities:

· Rubber alone accounts for about 65% of Liberia's exports

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· Major exports include iron ore, gold, diamonds, timber, and palm oil

· In some years, over 74% of Liberia's exports are raw materials

This means Liberia is primarily exporting unprocessed natural resources, while importing finished goods at significantly higher costs. In fact, Liberia consistently runs a large trade deficit, importing far more than it exports. This pattern is not accidental, it reflects a structural economic reality often referred to as the "resource trap," where countries rich in natural resources fail to industrialize and instead remain dependent on exporting raw commodities.

Question 1: Do Liberians Know the True Value of Their Resources?

This is one of the most critical and uncomfortable-questions. In theory, Liberia participates in transparency frameworks like the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), which aim to track revenues from mining and natural resources.

However, in practice, several challenges persist: 1. Weak Monitoring and Verification Systems There are legitimate concerns about whether Liberia has the full technical capacity to independently verify:

· The actual volume extracted

· The global market price at the time of sale

· The true declared value by concession companies

Without strong auditing and technical oversight, countries often rely on company-reported figures, which create room for underreporting or value manipulation. 2. Evidence of Governance Gaps Reports has raised concerns about governance weaknesses in Liberia's resource sectors.

For example, investigations into the timber sector revealed that up to 70% of timber exports may bypass official tracking systems, leading to significant revenue losses. If such gaps exist in one sector, it raises a broader question: How much value is Liberia potentially losing across all extractive industries?

Question 2: Why Don't Concession Companies Build Manufacturing Plants in Liberia? At first glance, it seems obvious: if Liberia has raw materials, why not process them locally? For generations, we have known that the answer is not simple; it is structural, economic, and political.

Here are age generational constraints:

Infrastructure Constraints Manufacturing requires reliable infrastructure:

· Stable electricity

· Good road networks

· Efficient ports and logistics

Liberia has made progress, but infrastructure gaps remain a major barrier. Manufacturing companies need predictability, and without consistent power and logistics, costs rise significantly.

Limited Industrial Policy Enforcement

Many concession agreements historically focused on resource extraction, not value addition.

This means:

· Companies are not always legally required to build local processing plants

· Even when clauses exist, enforcement can be weak

Recognizing this gap, recent policy discussions, under President Boakai, have begun shifting. For example, the Boakai administration has acknowledged that exporting raw rubber has led to lost opportunities for job creation and industrial growth.

Global Economic Incentives Favor Exporting Raw Materials From a business perspective, it is often cheaper for multinational companies to:

· Extract raw materials in Liberia

· Ship them to countries with established manufacturing ecosystems

· Process them where infrastructure, technology, and supply chains already exist They say it is not about fairness; it is about cost efficiency and profit maximization but the Liberian people continue to be the big losers.

Skills and Human Capital Gaps Manufacturing industries require:

· Engineers

· Technicians

· Skilled labor

They say, Liberia is still developing this workforce. Without sufficient technical capacity, companies may hesitate to invest in large-scale processing plants. So, what's the solution to this problem after decades of extraction and exporting our God given natural resources that should help our people flourish?

Market Size and Industrial Ecosystem They say, manufacturing thrives in ecosystems, not isolation.

Countries that succeed in industrialization typically have:

· Supplier networks

· Industrial clusters

· Access to regional markets

They say, Liberia's domestic market is relatively small, and regional value chains are still developing. The Real Issue: It Is Not Just the Companies It is easy to ask: Why don't concession companies build factories? But the more honest question is: What systems, policies, and incentives have Liberia put in place to require or attract manufacturing?

Because companies respond to:

· Policy frameworks

· Enforcement strength

· Economic incentives

They say if the system allows raw export, most companies will choose it. The Cost of the Current Model

The consequences of exporting raw materials instead of finished goods are significant.

1. Lost Jobs, poverty and hardship for the Liberian people Manufacturing creates far more jobs than extraction. A rubber plantation may employ hundreds, but a rubber processing plant can employ thousands.

2. Lost Revenue Processing adds value. Selling raw rubber vs. finished tires is the difference between low income and high-value exports.

3. Continued Dependency and poverty Liberia imports most of its manufactured goods because it does not produce them locally. This keeps the country dependent on external economies. The Way Forward Liberia is not stuck, but it must make deliberate choices, shift mindsets and break these age-old cycles.

1. Strengthen Transparency and Valuation Systems

Liberia must invest in:

· Independent auditing capacity to verify company reports

· Real-time export tracking

· Market price verification systems

2. Liberia reserves the right to Renegotiate and Enforce Concession Agreements Future agreements should include:

· Clear local processing requirements

· Timelines for industrial development

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· Penalties for non-compliance

3. Invest in Infrastructure Reliable electricity and roads are not optional; they are the foundation of industrialization.

4. Build Human Capital Programs like biomedical technician training, technical education, and TVET pipelines are essential to create a workforce that can sustain industrial growth.

5. Shift National Mindset This is not just economic, it is philosophical. Liberia must move from:

· Extraction thinking → Production thinking

· Consumption → Creation · Dependency → Interdependence Conclusion Liberia's challenge is not a lack of resources; it is a lack of value addition.

The country exports billions in potential but captures only a fraction of that value. Until Liberia begins to process its own resources, build industries, and develop its workforce, it will continue to export wealth, import dependency and normalize poverty. The question is no longer whether Liberia can industrialize. The question is whether Liberia is ready to demand it-strategically, consistently, and boldly.

In my book; Generational Shift, I spoke directly to this cycle of exporting wealth and importing dependency by challenging the underlying mindset that sustains it. The book argues that Africa, and Liberia in particular, must move beyond passive participation in global systems that extract value without building local capacity. It calls for a deliberate shift toward value creation, innovation, and ownership, where nations process their own resources, develop their own industries, and shape their own economic destiny. Breaking this cycle is not merely an economic adjustment; it is a transformation in thinking that restores dignity, expands opportunity, and unlocks human potential. When countries retain and multiply the value of their resources, they create jobs, strengthen families, and build resilient communities, laying the foundation for true human flourishing grounded in productivity, self-reliance, and shared prosperity.