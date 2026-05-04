Liberia: Lebanese Company's Truck Kills Three Street Loaders in Nimba, Driver in Critical Condition

4 May 2026
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By D. Franklin Doloquee

Ganta — A truck from Capital Link Corporation, a Lebanese-owned company based at the Port of Buchanan in Grand Bassa County was involved in a tragic accident that killed three street loaders in Ganta City, Nimba County.

The incident occurred on the Ganta-Saclepea Highway near CMC Junction in District 8, Nimba County.

The truck, plate number TR 0001 and driven by Saa, a new employee on his first assignment, was transporting 800 bags of cement from Buchanan to Bahn City in District #7, Nimba County.

Reports say the three deceased street loaders, who often helped offload cement trucks in Ganta and surrounding areas, were hired by the company's representatives to ride along and assist with unloading in Bahn.

Eyewitnesses say the driver, unfamiliar with the road, lost control while allegedly talking on his phone, veered off the highway and crashed into a valley.

The driver only identified as Saa sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Monrovia in critical condition. The bodies of the three loaders were taken to Gompa Funeral Home.

Local reports highlight the dangers faced by informal street loaders who frequently board trucks for work.

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