Liberia: 'I Am Not Their Enemy' - Weah Jabs Political Opponents At Radio Station Dedication

Monrovia — Former President George Manneh Weah on Sunday, May 3, 2026, took aim at his political critics, including President Joseph Boakai, during the dedication of the newly constructed building of his radio station, King's FM, located adjacent to his Forkay Klon Jlaleh Church in Paynesville.

Joined by officials of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and a large gathering of supporters, Weah used the occasion not only to celebrate the expansion of his media institution but also to defend his legacy and challenge persistent criticism against him.

In an emotionally charged address, Weah questioned why he continues to face hostility despite what he described as years of sacrifice and service to Liberia.

"Why do people hate me?" Weah asked, insisting that he had never brought war to Liberia nor committed wrongdoing against the country. He maintained that his generosity and commitment to helping others were inspired by God's blessings in his life.

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Addressing critics who have questioned his contributions to national development and education, Weah strongly defended his record. He highlighted his longstanding support to the University of Liberia, revealing that while playing professional football for AS Monaco, he personally purchased the institution's first bus since its establishment in 1847.

He further disclosed that he privately funded the education of several prominent Liberians.

Weah said he has personally contributed to the health and well-being of many Liberians, noting that while some individuals rejected his offers of assistance, President Joseph Boakai--despite viewing him as a political rival--accepted his support during a time of illness.

"Only Boakai, who considers me an enemy, did not refuse my offer to take him to the hospital," Weah said.

Weah also reflected on his contributions to Liberian football, recounting how he used his personal resources to sponsor the national team, the Lone Star, for international competitions. He said he even stepped in as coach during difficult times and successfully led Liberia to the African Cup of Nations, though political interference and "hatred," he claimed, prevented further progress toward the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Despite political and personal opposition, Weah emphasized that his commitment to Liberia never wavered.

He pointed to major development projects undertaken during his presidency, including road construction, rural electrification, and the expansion of the Roberts International Airport Highway, as evidence of his dedication to national progress.

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Returning focus to the event, Weah urged the management of King's FM to remain innovative and committed to professionalism, stressing the station's role in informing and empowering Liberians.

The dedication ceremony marked both a symbolic and strategic moment for the former president, who appears determined to defend his record while maintaining a visible presence in Liberia's political and media landscape.