Liberia: Govt Pens U.S.$48m Agreement for Asphalt Pavement of 61km Kelipo-Putuken-John Davis Town

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia(GoL), through the Ministry of Public Works, has signed the agreement for the construction and asphalt pavement of a 61-kilometer road project leading through Kelipo-Putuken-John Davis Town Road in River Gee County.

Official contract signing between the Ministry of Public Works and the contractor, China Railway Seventh Group (CRSG)-before the commencement of civil works was held at the Ministry over the weekend in Monrovia.

Speaking at the occasion, Public Minister Giddings disclosed that the U$48 million sponsored project of the African Development Bank has a duration of four years construction period.

The Minister of Public Works highlighted that this U$48 million initiative aims to connect the country's southeast region to central trade hubs using asphalt pavement.

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Though CRSG has been selected as the lead contracting firm, the company is being mandated to subcontract work to local Liberian companies during the construction of the 61.5-kilometer corridor.

Minister Giddings expressed optimism that these infrastructure improvements will stimulate economic potential and allow for seamless travel across the nation by 2029.

He said the project is part of a broader collaborative effort between the Bank and other partners to close critical transportation gaps in Liberia.

During the landmark signing of official document, the government was represented by Public Minister, Roland L. Giddings and CRSG General Manager, Lee Peng.

Speaking at the occasion, CRSG General Manager, Lee Peng expressed thanks and appreciation to the Liberian government through the Ministry of Public Works, for the trust and support reposed in his company.

"We are honored to participate in the Mano River Union Road Development and Transport Facilitation Programme (MRU/RDTFP) Phase III: Kelipo Putuken John Davis Town Road Project (61.5 km), hereinafter referred to as the 61.5 km Road Project," stated Lee.

In adherence to durability, Lee affirms the company's commitment to strictly fulfilling the contract requirements and deliver a high-quality project to the Government of Liberia and its people on schedule.

"Taking this opportunity, we also look forward to the continued support and cooperation from all government institutions, the African Development Bank, and local communities during the implementation of the 61.5 km Road Project."

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Lee is hopeful that this project will further strengthen cooperation between the Liberian government and development partners, and contribute to the development of infrastructure and improvement of people's livelihoods.

He added that the success of the 61.5 km Road Project will further solidify the continued friendship between China and Liberia.