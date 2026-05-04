Liberia: Money As a Social Tool - Reflections On Elitism and Dignity in Liberia:

opinion

Unifying Potential: When money is accessible, it acts as a universal language of trade, connecting people and enabling equitable exchange.

In our Economics class, plenty of years ago now, "Money and Banking Course # 410 (Only for graduating seniors, as we say here in these United States)" at the University of Liberia, our Professor Tetteh divided the class into two groups into a well-designed intellectual debate on "Fiscal and Monetary Policies"): Group 1: Discuss the fiscal policy of the government, and I(Austin S. Fallah)headed that group, and Group 2: Discuss the monetary policy of the government, and that group was headed by two intellectual giants, Doryan Forkpah and Magnus Diabe. One of the most important lessons I learned from Professor Tetteh after the debate was "Never see money as a tool to demean others or use it to undermine others."

In one of my economics classes at the University of Minnesota, I learned that: "Money is designed to unify through exchange efficiency, but its impact on society depends entirely on the legal and ethical framework within which it operates."

Money serves as an essential tool in society, one that can be used to resolve issues, alleviate suffering, and foster community/nation.

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However, when wielded improperly or elevated to a status of supremacy, money can quickly transform from a solution to a source of problems.

As seen across various societies worldwide, the interplay between wealth and class often leads to disenfranchisement and inequality.

In Liberia, a nation still healing from the scars of civil war and economic instability, the burden of elitism weighed heavily on the fragile fabric of society.

It is crucial for those in positions of power and wealth, often referred to as the "elites," to recognize their responsibilities towards the less fortunate and to treat them with dignity and respect.

The idea that money should merely serve to solve problems rather than create them resonates profoundly in the Liberian context.

For many, wealth represents not just material comfort but also an opportunity to uplift others and to provide for those who do not share the same fortunate circumstances.

The belief that "money is just a tool to solve problems" calls for a shift in perspective, from individualism and pride to empathy and shared humanity.

In the words of the Nigerian musician Prince Nico M'barga (my favorite African musician; my classmates from Zaweata Elementary and Junior High Bong Mines (my place of birth) can attest), "Don't be proud because you have it; it comes from God Almighty."

This sentiment reiterates the necessity of humility among the wealthy, reminding them of the transience of fortune and the commonality of human experience.

At the heart of these reflections lies the assertion that money should not dictate one's value or self-worth.

In Liberia, the divide between the wealthy elites and the downtrodden is particularly pronounced, shaping much of the socio-political climate, where wealth begets power, and power often leads to exploitation.

The elite class, often criticized for its detachment from the realities of everyday life, must engage with those it considers beneath it--in terms of both status and dignity.

The call is not merely for generosity but a recognition of shared humanity, an understanding that all individuals deserve to be treated as members of a greater community.

The narrative of money as a fleeting resource is salient: "When you have it, treat those without it with respect, for tomorrow is promised to no one." (A quotation that resonates with me, from our oldest sister, Fatu Siah Fallah).

This observation invites both the wealthy and the downtrodden to reflect on the impermanence of life and material wealth.

It speaks to the shared uncertainty of existence and the need for compassion amid disparity.

History is replete with accounts of privileged individuals whose fortunes have collapsed overnight, reminding us that wealth can be both a blessing and a burden.

When the elite view money as a temporary tool rather than a permanent status, they may be more inclined to share their resources, invest in their communities, and uplift those around them.

The Liberian elite's failure to engage meaningfully with the downtrodden can be traced back to a persistent culture of elitism and exclusion.

This phenomenon is not unique to Liberia; it resonates globally, presenting a widespread challenge for societies grappling with inequality.

In many cases, wealth is equated with superiority, leading to a hierarchy where the rich and powerful disengage from the struggles of the less fortunate.

Such detachment breeds resentment and alienation, further deepening societal divides.

To combat these trends, the elites must recognize their positionality within Liberia's broader socio-economic landscape.

Their history, whether it be personal or generational, should compel them to acknowledge that they were once downtrodden or, at the very least, vulnerable to the same forces of fate and misfortune.

This understanding can transform their relationship with wealth, prompting them to view it not as a means of dominance but as an opportunity for growth, healing, and support for others.

Furthermore, the view that financial success diminishes one's empathy is a misconception that must be challenged.

Many individuals possess wealth yet retain a profound connection to their communities, utilizing their resources to foster positive change.

This fostering of relationships across different socio-economic classes fosters increased trust, collaboration, and ultimately social cohesion.

It is when the powerful speak sincerely and engage directly with those who lack similar privileges that true transformation can occur.

In reimagining wealth as a tool for communal uplift rather than personal aggrandizement, the elite class in Liberia can take significant steps toward fostering a more equitable society.

Establishing inclusive engagement frameworks, such as community initiatives that provide job training, education, and access to healthcare, can create tangible pathways for the downtrodden toward empowerment.

Encouraging responsibility, partnership, and investment in local resources can sow the seeds of sustainable growth that transcends monetary transactions.

Moreover, it is key for those in power to foster spaces for dialogue that allow the voices of the downtrodden to be heard.

Participatory governance models, where the opinions and needs of the majority are prioritized, will challenge the traditional exclusionary power dynamics that currently exist.

Elites should view themselves as stewards of their communities/nation, realizing that their success is intertwined with the well-being of all community/nation members. This understanding ultimately promotes collective prosperity.

Some may argue that individual drive plays a crucial role in success and that the downtrodden must take personal responsibility for their circumstances.

While personal initiative is undeniably vital, it must be recognized that structural barriers significantly hinder many from rising above or escaping poverty.

The influence of limited access to quality education, healthcare, and job opportunities can not be understated.

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It is the responsibility of the elite to dismantle these barriers and create an ecosystem that fosters individual agency, allowing the downtrodden to thrive when given the proper support.

Ultimately, wealth in Liberia should be viewed through the lens of stewardship, legacy, and societal impact rather than mere status.

The challenge remains for the elite to forego pride and embrace humility, recognizing that their fortunes are not solely the product of personal merit but also of community effort, historical context, and a shared responsibility toward one another.

In dealing with others, there must be renewed emphasis on compassion and understanding.

Respect should be forthcoming, not as a concession but as an acknowledgment of inherent dignity that exists in every human being, regardless of wealth or status.

Liberia's elites have the opportunity to redefine their roles--their success needs to encompass uplifting others rather than simply elevating their status above those around them.

This call to action, rooted in compassion, responsibility, and recognition, is an invitation to a collective awakening in Liberia.

For the elites, it is an opportunity to step beyond the confines of privilege, to recognize money as a tool for problem-solving and a means of building bridges rather than walls.

For both the wealthy and the downtrodden, it is a reminder that universal dignity is a right, not a privilege.

In a country like Liberia, where yesterday's wounds are still healing, may the path forward be paved with respect, empathy, and a shared vision for a more equitable society.

The transformation begins with a single recognition of the shared humanity, leading to a future where wealth serves as a bridge to solutions rather than a barrier.

Austin S Fallah - a True Son of the Planet Earth Soil.