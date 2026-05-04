Liberia Must Institutionalize Press Freedom As a Living Democratic Principle

editorial

LIBERIA'S DEMOCRATIC journey has long been defined by its commitment to freedom of expression, yet the persistence of intimidation against journalists reveals a troubling disconnect between principle and practice, one that demands urgent national reflection and decisive action from both government and society.

THE RECENT incident in Margibi County, strongly condemned by the Press Union of Liberia, is not merely a singular violation, it is a symptom of a deeper structural weakness in the protection of press freedom, where constitutional rights are acknowledged but not consistently enforced, and where journalists remain vulnerable in spaces where authority, whether traditional or institutional, operates without clear accountability.

AT THE HEART of this issue lies a fundamental question about the nature of Liberia's democracy, whether it is one that simply declares freedoms or one that actively safeguards them through systems, institutions, and behaviour.

THE SEIZURE and detention of journalists performing their lawful duties should never be normalized under any context, yet such incidents continue to occur, raising serious concerns about the effectiveness of state protection mechanisms and the willingness of authorities to confront abuses, regardless of where they originate.

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THE FAILURE to respond swiftly and decisively in such situations does not only endanger journalists, it weakens public trust in governance and signals that rights can be negotiated rather than guaranteed.

THE POSITION articulated by the President of the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) Julius Kanubah underscores the gravity of the situation, but it also points to a responsibility that rests with the Liberian government, which must move beyond reactive statements and embrace a proactive framework for protecting press freedom.

THIS INCLUDES strengthening legal enforcement, ensuring that security agencies are adequately trained to handle press-related incidents, and establishing clear protocols that prioritize the safety and rights of journalists in all circumstances. Without such measures, the gap between constitutional promise and lived reality will continue to widen, leaving the media exposed and democracy diminished.

THERE IS also a critical need to address the intersection between cultural practices and constitutional rights, a delicate but necessary conversation that must be guided by the principle that no tradition can supersede the fundamental freedoms guaranteed to every citizen.

LIBERIA'S RICH cultural heritage deserves respect and preservation, but it must coexist within a legal framework that protects individual liberty and professional independence. When cultural authority is allowed to override constitutional protections, it creates a dangerous precedent that can be exploited in ways that undermine national cohesion and democratic integrity.

BEYOUND GOVERNMENT action, the responsibility to uphold press freedom extends to all sectors of society, including community leaders, civil society organizations, and citizens themselves, who must recognize the essential role of the media in fostering transparency, accountability, and informed public discourse.

JOURNALISTS ARE not adversaries to development or tradition, they are critical partners in nation-building, providing the information necessary for citizens to make informed decisions and for institutions to be held accountable. Any attempt to silence or intimidate them ultimately harms the collective interest of the nation.

THE IMPLICATION of continued intimidation against journalists is the gradual erosion of democratic norms, where fear replaces openness and silence replaces scrutiny. In such an environment, corruption can thrive unchecked, public trust can deteriorate, and governance can become detached from the needs and realities of the people. This is why protecting press freedom is not a narrow issue confined to the media sector, it is a national priority that affects every aspect of Liberia's development and stability.

TO MOVE forward, Liberia must adopt a more institutionalized approach to press freedom, one that embeds protection mechanisms within the core functions of government and ensures that violations are met with clear consequences. This includes strengthening independent oversight bodies, enhancing collaboration between media institutions and law enforcement, and promoting public awareness about the rights and responsibilities associated with freedom of expression. Such efforts will not only protect journalists but also reinforce the rule of law and democratic governance.

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THE RECENT release of the detained journalists, while welcome, should not be seen as the resolution of the issue, but rather as a reminder of the work that remains to be done. True progress will be measured not by how incidents are resolved after they occur, but by how effectively they are prevented through strong institutions, clear policies, and a collective commitment to upholding the rule of law.

ULTIMATELY, Liberia must embrace a vision of press freedom that goes beyond symbolic affirmation and becomes a lived reality, reflected in the daily actions of those in power and the protections afforded to those who serve the public through journalism. A democracy that values its future must protect its voices in the present, ensuring that no journalist is ever placed in a position where their safety, dignity, or independence is compromised.

PRESS FREEDOM in Liberia must not remain an ideal that is spoken of in times of crisis, it must become a standard that is practiced consistently, defended vigorously, and accepted universally, because only then can the nation truly claim to uphold the democratic values upon which it stands.