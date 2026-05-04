Liberia: Seton, Woodson, and Findley Vie for LFA Women's Representative Position

Monrovia — The race for the Women's Representative seat at the Liberia Football Association (LFA) has intensified, with three candidates officially cleared to contest in what observers describe as a pivotal moment for women's football leadership in the country.

Incumbent Jodie Marian Reid Seton, former LFA official EC member Rochell G.D. Woodson, and former female league standout player Kaddieyatu Darrah Findley are all seeking the single seat for women representatives on the LFA Executive Committee, each presenting distinct visions for the future of the women's game.

The contest, set against the backdrop of the upcoming LFA elections, is drawing significant attention from stakeholders across the football community.

Seton Eyes Continuity and Institutional Growth

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Running on a message of "Leadership, Passion, and Progress," incumbent Jodie Marian Reid Seton is positioning her candidacy as one of continuity and consolidation.

Her platform prioritizes youth and grassroots development, player welfare, and strengthening governance structures within the women's game.

She has also emphasized the need to modernize football facilities and build sustainable systems that support female players at all levels.

Seton's supporters point to her experience on the Executive Committee as a major asset, arguing that her familiarity with the inner workings of the LFA places her in a strong position to continue ongoing reforms.

Her campaign message "Together, We Build the Future" underscores a focus on collaboration and long-term development.

Woodson Campaigns on Governance and Global Experience

Rochell G.D. Woodson, a former member of the LFA Executive Committee, has framed her return bid around governance reform, transparency, and institutional integrity.

Launching her campaign ahead of the May 15 elections timeline, Woodson described her leadership philosophy as one rooted in "integrity, inclusion, and institutional growth."

She highlighted her previous tenure as being defined by advocacy for accountability, noting that meaningful progress in football administration requires courage and ethical consistency.

Woodson also brings international experience, having served on the FIFA Women's Football Committee, where she contributed to global strategies aimed at expanding women's football and increasing female participation in governance.

Her platform emphasizes that women's football must be treated as a central pillar of the sport's development rather than a secondary concern.

In a notable political move, she has endorsed the third-term bid of LFA President Mustapha I. Raji, citing achievements in infrastructure development, grassroots expansion, and technical capacity building.

Findley Brings Player-Centered Perspective

Kaddieyatu Darrah Findley whom is a former executive of Liberia traditional club Invincible Eleven enters the race as a former player, bringing what many describe as a grassroots and player-centered perspective.

A former standout in the LFA female league and recognized as one of its top scorers, Findley is campaigning on her lived experience within the game.

Her message "I played the game" resonates with many within the football community who believe that representation from former players is critical in shaping policies that directly impact athletes.

Findley's candidacy is seen as a push for stronger player advocacy, with a focus on addressing the real challenges female footballers face, from welfare concerns to career development opportunities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Soccer Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A Defining Moment for Women's Football

The presence of three candidates with diverse backgrounds administrative leadership, governance expertise, and playing experience highlights the evolving landscape of women's football in Liberia.

Football stakeholders note that the outcome of this race will significantly influence how the women's game is structured, funded, and promoted in the coming years.

With the elections fast approaching, attention is now firmly fixed on delegates who will ultimately decide which of the three women will take up the mantle of representing female football at the highest decision-making level of the LFA.

As the contest unfolds, one thing remains clear: the race is not just about a seat, but about the direction and future of women's football in Liberia.