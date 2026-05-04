Ghana: We'll Turn Stability Into Jobs, Prosperity - Pres Assures Workers On May Day

President John Dramani Mahama has said the next phase of his government's economic reset agenda will focus on translating macroeconomic stability into tangible economic opportunities for Ghanaians.

"Having restored macroeconomic stability through the Resetting Ghana Agenda, we are now aggressively pursuing growth and job creation. We will not just manage the economy; we will expand it to create jobs and prosperity," he said.

President Mahama made the remarks in Koforidua last Friday when he addressed workers at this year's May Day celebration.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Organised by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) on the theme, "Pivoting to growth, jobs and sustainable livelihoods beyond macroeconomic stability," the event drew thousands of workers to the Jackson Park.

Related Articles

The President said the economy, which he described as "bleeding" when his administration assumed office in 2025, had now stabilised, citing improvements in the local currency, inflation, interest rates and fiscal discipline.

"These gains mark a turning point. We are moving from recovery to transformation and from fragility to resilience. However, stability is not an end in itself; it is only the foundation," he said.

He explained that the government would soon introduce a new economic policy aimed at investing one per cent of Gross Domestic Product annually in high-impact sectors with strong job creation potential.

President Mahama also disclosed that a new labour bill was nearing completion to address emerging trends such as remote work, the gig economy and digital platforms.

He said the bill would ensure fair contracts, worker protection and access to benefits, including pensions, for all categories of workers.

Additionally, he announced that the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission had begun work on establishing an Independent Emoluments Commission to ensure equitable remuneration in the public sector.

"This will create a fairer system for remunerating all public workers, from the President to the lowest-paid worker," he said.

The President noted that several state-owned enterprises, including the Tema Oil Refinery, Agricultural Development Bank, National Investment Bank and Tema Shipyard, were recovering and operating more efficiently.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He urged organised labour to remain vigilant and speak up against mismanagement to safeguard jobs.

The Secretary-General of the TUC, Mr Joshua Ansah, called for stronger collaboration between government and labour to address national challenges and promote sustainable livelihoods.