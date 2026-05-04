Ghana: President Mahama Inaugurates Divisional Police Headquarters in Krobo Odumasi

The President, John Dramani Mahama, has inaugurated a Divisional Police Headquarters in Krobo Odumasi of the Eastern Region, as part of efforts to strengthen the country's security infrastructure and enhance policing capacity.

The facility, expected to serve as a strategic hub for intelligence gathering, crime prevention and rapid response, is also aimed at improving police visibility and operational effectiveness in the Lower Manya Krobo area and its surrounding districts.

Addressing the gathering at the ceremony on Friday, the President said the commissioning of the headquarters marked not just the opening of a building but a deliberate step towards reinforcing institutional capacity in the Ghana Police Service.

He stated that security remained the bedrock of national development, explaining that without peace and stability, there could be no meaningful progress in business, education and livelihoods.

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The President noted that his administration had prioritised investments in the Police Service to ensure that officers were adequately equipped to perform their duties diligently.

He said the procurement of 40 armoured vehicles had significantly enhanced the fight against armed robbery across the country, adding that an additional 40 vehicles would soon be delivered to further boost operations.

President Mahama explained that the provision of improved logistics was necessary to safeguard officers, recalling that the use of less protected vehicles in the past had resulted in the loss of personnel in the line of duty.

He said the new divisional headquarters would strengthen coordination of police activities within the Eastern Region and improve response to crime in Kroboland and beyond.

He also announced that 300 additional officers, who scored between 50 and 53 per cent in recent promotional examinations, would be admitted to the police college, bringing the total number of successful candidates to 1,000.

The President urged police officers to uphold professionalism, discipline and respect for human rights, stressing that policing was about service, fairness and integrity.

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He further called on chiefs and residents to support the police through active cooperation, noting that security was a shared responsibility.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, in his address said the commissioning of the divisional headquarters marked a significant step in advancing policing through innovation and community collaboration.

He noted that crime had become increasingly sophisticated, requiring the police to adopt modern strategies focused on prevention, intelligence and innovation to effectively respond to emerging threats.

The IGP noted that community policing remained central to the service's approach, as it fostered trust, enhanced police visibility and strengthened partnerships between officers and the public.

He stated that violent crime in the Lower Manya Krobo area had remained relatively low due to deliberate strategies and cooperation from residents, but cautioned that vigilance must be sustained.

The IGP revealed that the police to population ratio in the area stood at about one officer to 2,211 people, far below the United Nations recommended ratio of one to 500, highlighting the need for increased personnel and infrastructure.

He explained that the facility evolved from a community driven initiative and would oversee operations in Somanya and Krobo Odumase, supporting investigations, traffic management and victim support services.

He announced that the President had donated a pickup vehicle and two motorbikes to support operations, which would improve mobility and response times.

He then urged officers to uphold professionalism and integrity, stressing that effective policing depended on public trust and cooperation.