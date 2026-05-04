South Africa: Cogta Hails SA, Nigeria Engagement After Traditional Dispute in EC

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) has welcomed what it described as constructive engagement between the AmaRharhabe Traditional Council and the Nigerian High Commission, following a recent meeting in the Eastern Cape.

COGTA Deputy Minister Zolile Burns Ncamashe said the engagement marked a positive step towards strengthening relations and promoting social cohesion between communities.

The meeting, held in KuGompo, was led by King Jonguxolo Sandile, who hosted Nigerian High Commissioner Alexander Temitope Ajayi and his delegation.

The dialogue followed earlier engagements between the South African Government and the High Commissioner regarding concerns over an alleged unauthorised traditional coronation in the area.

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According to COGTA, the meeting provided an opportunity for the High Commissioner to express regret over the incident and to reaffirm respect for South Africa's traditional leadership institutions and cultural practices.

All parties reaffirmed their commitment to peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and the strengthening of relations between Nigerian nationals and South African communities.

The Deputy Minister commended the leadership shown by all parties during the engagement, highlighting the importance of dialogue and mutual respect in resolving sensitive matters.

"This engagement demonstrates that when we approach matters with respect for traditional authority, a commitment to dialogue, and adherence to the rule of law, even sensitive issues can be resolved constructively," the Deputy Minister said.

He added that South Africa and Nigeria remain bound by shared history and values, as well as a collective responsibility to promote unity, peace, and mutual respect.

As part of the engagement, the Nigerian delegation apologised for the incident and reaffirmed strong bilateral ties, presenting three cows as a gesture of goodwill.