Nigeria: Countdown to 2026 World Cup - Switzerland Target Another Deep Run

Switzerland enters the 2026 FIFA World Cup with its reputation as one of Europe's most consistent tournament sides, having reached the knockout stages in multiple recent editions.

While they may not carry the same historic milestone as Morocco's 2022 semi-final run, Switzerland arrive with a well-earned identity built on discipline, structure, and tactical intelligence.

As the second seed in Group C (behind Brazil), Switzerland is widely viewed as a strong contender to reach the knockout stages. Their style of play is typically organised and compact, with an emphasis on defensive solidity and efficient build-up play.

The Swiss have a track record of frustrating more fancied opponents, often relying on discipline and set-piece effectiveness to gain an edge in tightly contested matches.

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Ranked among Europe's reliable mid-to-top-tier sides, Switzerland will be aiming not just to qualify from the group but to improve on their recent Round of 16 ceiling and push deeper into the tournament on North American soil.

Players to watch

Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen, 33)

The heartbeat of the team, Xhaka brings leadership, composure, and tactical awareness to the midfield. At 33, his experience and ability to dictate tempo remain invaluable, especially in high-stakes matches against elite opposition like Brazil.

Yann Sommer (Inter Milan, 37)

A veteran goalkeeper with vast international experience, Sommer is known for his reflexes and composure under pressure. His presence provides stability at the back, particularly in crucial moments.

Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire, 34)

A long-time talisman for Switzerland, Shaqiri's creativity and knack for scoring important goals make him a constant threat. His set-piece delivery and big-game mentality could prove decisive in tight encounters.

Fixtures

June 13, 2026: Brazil vs Switzerland - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA

June 19, 2026: Scotland vs Switzerland - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA

June 24, 2026: Switzerland vs Haiti - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, USA

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