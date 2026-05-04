Nigeria: Sporting Lagos, Ranch Bees Kick Off 2026 Nnl Super 4

Newly promoted sides, Sporting Lagos FC and Ranchers Bees FC, will kick off the 2026 Nigeria National League (NNL) Super 4 today, April 4, at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State.

The competition which is featuring the four clubs that have qualified for the Nigeria Premier Football League (NNL) from the just concluded regular season of the NNL will end on April 8 when the overall winner of the 2026 season would be crowned.

The opening match between the Sporting Lagos and Ranchers Bees who are returning to the Nigerian topflight after some years in the lower divison will kick off at 2pm before the second fixture between Inter Lagos and Doma United at 4pm.

The overall winner of the 2026 NNL will take home a mouth-watering cash prize of N10m while each club receives N2m as participation fee.

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After today's opening matches, the weeklong competition will continue on Wednesday, featuring the clash between Ranchers Bees versus Inter Lagos FC while Sporting Lagos will battle it out against Doma United.

The Matchday 3 scheduled on Friday will witness regional rivalries then two northern clubs Doma United and Ranchers Bees square up while the Lagos derby will see Sporting Lagos battle Inter Lagos in the other fixture.

Speaking ahead of the competition, CEO of Toptier Sports Management Limited, Chichi Nwoko, assured that all necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure a hitch-free and memorable tournament.

"We have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that all modalities are in place for a superb outing.

"From logistics to matchday operations, the goal is to deliver a tournament that reflects the growing standards of the league," she said.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, is expected to lead other dignitaries to the opening ceremony and Matchday One hostilities.