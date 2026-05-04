Nigeria: Group Donates N1bn, Buses for Tinubu, Adeola, Abiodun Elections

Abeokuta — A political support group in Ogun State, Yayi Support Movement (YPM), has donatedN1 billionn for the mobilisation and camping of the 2027 election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidate for the state, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, and Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Ogun East senatorial district consensus candidate.

The YPM, which already has a presence in the 26 state constituencies of Ogun State, also presented 27 buses for the prosecution of the campaign for APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

The donation was made at an event held at the Ake Palace Pavilion in Abeokuta, the state capital, where executives of YPM were inaugurated, and campaign buses were unveiled.

The popular Ake-Adatan Road in the heart of the state capital stood still as party supporters and leaders started arriving at the venue as early as 8 am, wearing uniforms with the inscription, Yayi Support Movement.

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Addressing the gathering, the YPM Convener, Armstrong Tope Akintunde, commended Governor Dapo Abiodun and other leaders of the party for ensuring that Senator Adeola emerged as the consensus gubernatorial candidate for Ogun State APC.

He said that Abiodun had done well in the state, and the good work must continue with Yayi, who had been doing well even before his emergence as the consensus candidate.

Akintunde said the group,p with other stakeholders in the state, te would ensure that Ogun State delivered the highest votes for Tinubu.

The YPM convener, who highlighted some of the landmark projects of Abiodun, said Adeola had demonstrated his magnanimity by paying visits to other APC aspirants.