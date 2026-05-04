Nigeria: Akume, Alia Disagree Over Reconciliation

Makurdi — Secretary to Government of the Federation Senator George Akume and Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, have disagreed over automatic tickets for serving national and state assembly members

Speaking with newsmen yesterday at the Government House, Makurdi, after a reconciliatory meeting with Alia, Akume insisted that all those elected on the platform of the APC, from the state Assembly to the National Assembly must retain their seats, adding that, "It is automatic".

The SGF maintained that the meeting resolved that the governor should emerge as consensus candidate of the party for the 2027 election, stressing the dire need for inclusivity in the party to win the 2027 election.

"Where we went wrong, we want to get back and we want everybody to have a place, we want inclusiveness in this party.

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"Secondly father said he was sorry which is very good. He told us he was sorry for what had happened. Those are the issues we discussed," the SGF said.

Commenting on the issue of automatic ticket, Alia said it was not resolved at the meeting that all national and state assembly should emerge as consensus candidate, insisting that the SGF merely made a prayer and passionate appeal for them.

"The resolution is beyond both of us because APC has told us plainly and Mr president has mentioned several times as well as National chairman of APC all said there is no automatic ticket.

"What the SGF said was a prayer and not a resolution, prayer to the people to see to how they can support those who are serving currently. That is not what President and national chairman said. It was an appeal and prayer to the citizens of the state to be able to bring these people back.

"I called for this meeting we all agreed to come under one roof and the import of this is to reconcile with each other and to find common ground as we were working and operating before now to work for the progress of our party and the development of APC in the state and the nation at large and we can not afford to miss the opportunity for the citizens of the state to enjoy.

"For those who were aggrieved, I have to apologise on behalf of every member of APC by doing that was deliberate as a responsible leader of the party," Alia said.

another former governor of the state, Gabriel Suswam, however, lauded the two leaders for accepting to sit at the table and resolve their differences as a way of strengthening the party ahead of 2027 elections.

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"What is important is that people have agreed that they could sit down together and talk and I think a small committee will has been set up to do the nitty gritty of what has been agreed. I think down the road, everything will be clear but we are happy that it's one family, we are all together. That is what is important," he said.

Senator representing Benue North East district Emmanuel Udende said the party had been divided and could face the consequences if this truce had not been reached.

"We were a divided house and you know the consequences of a divided house. Today we are united and we will move on greater. So we have now imbibe peace and all of us are happy," Udende said