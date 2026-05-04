Nigeria: Niger State Govt - Soldiers to Accompany Immunisation Officials

Minna — Worried by the fact that some children that fall within the immunization ages will not be immunized as a result of insecurity in their areas, the Niger State Government is to deploy soldiers to accompany immunization officials to the affected areas."As a result of the security challenges affecting some communities, the state government has adopted a micro-planning model that categorizes areas into fully accessible, partially accessible and inaccessible zones" the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mohammed Murtala Bagana, disclosed in Minna last week.Dr. Mohammed Murtala Bagana said the government had reached an understanding with top echelons of the security organisations for the implementation of the policy.

He explained that under the arrangement in partially accessible communities, health workers, with military supports, would adopt a rapid intervention approach after security clearance" adding that, "In areas that are partially accessible, our teams move in immediately after the military secures the environment, administer the vaccines and withdraw promptly"."For communities that remain inaccessible due to insecurity, military and other security personnel would be provided with vaccines against six major childhood killer diseases for administration to rescued children and affected families".

The Commissioner said the government aimed to achieve between 90 and 95 per cent coverage in the ongoing exercise, noting that anything below 80 per cent would be considered unacceptable.According to Bagana "When you protect a child, you significantly protect the larger population," before commending Development Partners including the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF for their support in helping the state to achieve its immunisation targets.Dr. Bagana further revealed that Niger State currently hosts the North Central Zonal Vaccine Hub, which stores vaccines required for the entire North Central region, adding that, "As a result, we have adequate access to vaccines and antigens needed for this mass immunisation campaign.

"In his goodwill message, the Chairman of Chanchaga Local Government Area, Dr. Mustapha Jibrin Alheri, urged parents and guardians to ensure their children were vaccinated, stressing that the vaccines are safe and effective.Representatives of Development Partners, including UNICEF, also reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the state in reducing maternal and child mortality through sustained immunisation campaigns.

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