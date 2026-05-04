Nigeria: Steward Awards Debut in Lagos, to Rank LG Performance, Promote Transparency Nationwide

The Steward Awards initiative has officially debuted in Lagos, with organisers unveiling a data-driven platform designed to rank local government performance and promote transparency across Nigeria.

Speaking at a press briefing over the weekend, Program Director, Godfrey Egbnokporo, said the initiative was conceived to address the long-standing gap between governance at the grassroots and public visibility of performance.

He explained that the project aims to track, verify and publicly present the impact of local government activities, particularly in the wake of the 2024 Supreme Court ruling that strengthened local government autonomy.

"The idea is simple; citizens deserve to know what is being done with public resources at the local level. We are building a system that measures performance, validates it with evidence, and makes it accessible to everyone."

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According to him, the Steward Awards will combine technology, field verification and citizen participation to create a centralised data hub on governance performance.

He added the platform will, over time, evolve into an open data system that stakeholders can access through an API.

The initiative, he said, will culminate in a two-part event scheduled for December 9, featuring a governance forum during the day and an awards ceremony in the evening to honour outstanding public servants.

Egbnokporo noted the awards process will be guided by a multi-layered structure, including a central working committee, an independent jury, an advisory board and a verification team responsible for confirming project claims on ground.

Also speaking, Director of Government Relations, Eva James, said the project places strong emphasis on citizen engagement and grassroots validation.

"Participation is not just about submitting projects; it is about proving impact. Communities will play a key role by providing feedback and evidence of what has been done."

She explained the initiative will deploy a bottom-up verification model, allowing citizens to submit nominations and supporting materials through a digital platform, while independent teams validate the claims.

James added that participation in the awards is free and voluntary, stressing that winners will emerge strictly based on merit and public impact.

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"We are creating a credible and independent platform where recognition is earned, not bought," she said.

Also speaking, Head of Media Department, Bolaji Fesomade, said the initiative seeks to correct the imbalance in media attention between higher tiers of government and local councils.

"For too long, local governments have operated with limited visibility. Many citizens are unaware of what their council leaders are doing. This initiative brings those activities into the spotlight."

Fesomade noted the awards will assess not just the existence of projects, but their relevance and impact on communities, particularly in areas such as healthcare, infrastructure and citizen engagement.

Responding to questions, Egbnokporo said Lagos was selected as the pilot state due to its scale, population and strategic importance, with plans to expand nationwide.

"Lagos gives us a strong starting point. Once we establish a successful model here, we will replicate it across other states and eventually cover all 774 local government areas," he said.

On funding, he disclosed that the project is currently self-financed, with plans to secure grants, partnerships and sponsorships from organisations aligned with governance and development objectives.

He, however, emphasised that local governments will not be allowed to sponsor the initiative to preserve its independence.

"Our credibility depends on neutrality. We will not accept funding that could influence outcomes," he stated.

Organisers also revealed plans to publish a public performance dashboard, enabling citizens to track and compare local government performance based on verified data and feedback.