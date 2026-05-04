Nigeria: Abuja Hosts Groundbreaking Forum On Peacebuilding, Climate Resilience

Abuja — Abuja is set to become the centre of a critical global conversation as policymakers, climate experts and peacebuilding practitioners converge for the 2026 Peer Learning Forum on Peacebuilding and National Adaptation Plan (NAP) Processes, opening on May 5 at the Abuja Continental Hotel.

The three-day forum, co-hosted by the Federal Government of Nigeria and the NAP Global Network, is drawing participants from across Africa and beyond at a time when the intersection between climate change and conflict is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

From the shrinking Lake Chad Basin to farmer-herder tensions worsened by erratic rainfall, Nigeria itself sits at the frontline of climate-induced security challenges.

The forum comes against a growing global recognition that climate change is not only an environmental issue but also a threat multiplier.

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Across the Sahel and other fragile regions, rising temperatures, desertification and resource scarcity have intensified competition over land and water, often fueling violence and displacement.

Governments are now under pressure to design adaptation strategies that do more than protect ecosystems--they must also stabilise communities and prevent conflict.

It is within this context that National Adaptation Plans (NAPs) have emerged as a key policy tool under international climate frameworks, enabling countries to identify vulnerabilities, prioritise interventions and build long-term resilience.

However, experts have increasingly argued that traditional adaptation planning has not sufficiently accounted for conflict dynamics, particularly in fragile and violence-affected settings.

Bringing together representatives of African country NAP teams, ministries responsible for environment, security and peacebuilding, as well as technical experts and development partners, the gathering aims to rethink how adaptation policies are designed and implemented.

Discussions are expected to focus on the realities of implementing NAP processes in conflict-prone regions, where weak institutions, insecurity and limited resources often undermine well-laid plans.

Participants will also examine how climate adaptation efforts can be deliberately aligned with peacebuilding strategies.

This includes showcasing practical examples where interventions such as sustainable land management, water resource governance and community-based adaptation have helped reduce tensions while improving livelihoods.

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Beyond high-level discussions, the forum is structured to encourage peer-to-peer learning, with countries sharing experiences, lessons and innovations. Organisers say this approach is crucial, as many African nations face similar climate risks but operate within different political and security contexts.

The opening ceremony on May 5 is expected to set the tone, with calls for stronger collaboration across sectors that have traditionally operated in silos.

Policymakers are likely to emphasise that without integrating peacebuilding into climate adaptation, gains in resilience could be short-lived in volatile regions.

Nigeria's role as host also underscores its strategic position in regional climate and security discourse.

As Africa's most populous nation, grappling with both environmental stress and complex security challenges, the country offers a real-world case study of the risks and opportunities being discussed.

By the close of the forum on May 7, stakeholders are expected to outline priority actions and next steps for participating countries, with a focus on embedding peacebuilding considerations into national and subnational adaptation planning processes.

For many observers, the significance of the Abuja gathering lies not just in its agenda, but in its timing. As climate impacts accelerate and conflicts grow more complex, the push to bridge the gap between adaptation and peacebuilding is no longer theoretical--it is becoming an urgent necessity.