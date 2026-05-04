Nigeria: Bandits Abduct 15 Women, Children in Katsina

Bandits have abducted 15 people, mostly women, children and infants, during a late-night raid on Sabon Layi community in Kakumi Ward of Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State.

A source in the community said the incident occurred around 9:45pm last Thursday when a group of armed men stormed the area and targeted households belonging to a man identified as Aliyu and his younger brother.

Another source revealed that the attackers operated in a calculated and strategic manner, splitting into two groups.

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One group reportedly pretended to rustle two cattle, while the other infiltrated the community and abducted several residents.

It was gathered that both groups later fled in different directions without firing a single shot, apparently to avoid drawing attention.

The source explained that by the time residents realised their cattle had been rustled, it was too late to pursue the attackers. It was only later that they discovered some community members had also been abducted.

The assailants were said to have escaped through Mununu village in neighbouring Faskari Local Government Area, a route frequently used by criminal groups operating in the area.

It was further gathered that local security volunteers, including members of the Community Watch Corps and vigilante groups, mobilised in an attempt to rescue the victims.

However, their efforts were unsuccessful, as the bandits had already fled far from the area.

Among those abducted were several minors, including infants.

Sources alleged that the attack may have been carried out by a notorious bandit leader, Kwashen Garwa, who was reportedly involved in a peace deal reached months ago.

Communities in the area had enjoyed relative calm following the agreement until this latest assault.

In another development, bandits have imposed a N10 million levy on some farming communities in Faskari and Bakori local government areas. The levy is reportedly a condition for farmers to be allowed to cultivate their lands during the wet season and return safely.

A source from one of the affected communities said the bandits warned that no farmer would be allowed to clear or cultivate farmland during the wet season if the levy is not paid.

The source added that some communities have begun negotiating and making preparations to see how they can strike a deal to enable them to farm this year.

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The affected communities include Yanshuni, Unguwar Lamido, Zamfarawa, Unguwar Dan Malka, Doma, Ruwan Godiya, Gidan Kare, and Unguwar Wawo.

A community member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said residents are deeply concerned about their safety and called on the Katsina State Government to urgently come to their aid.

"We don't go to them; they come to us. Now they have placed a levy that we don't even know how to pay. Government should please come to our aid. What we need is a permanent solution, not a temporary one," he said.

Efforts to reach the state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Mu'azu, were unsuccessful, as calls to his phone line were not answered.

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official statement from security authorities regarding the two incidents.